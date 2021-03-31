The Interfraternity Council amended a seven-month-old social moratorium Tuesday at their biweekly GA meeting allowing organizations to host social events, following the Lawrence Douglas County Health Department expanding mass gathering limits and loosening other safety precautions.
Organizations are now allowed to host social events under the IFC’S new social moratorium, requiring chapters to file an Event Notification Form (ENF) to be approved by IFC Director of Risk Reduction, Remington Tee. Events may only be hosted at third-party venues, and are required to have an agreement form from the venue. Members and guests must adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines at all times.
“Essentially, what the documentation does is allow chapters to submit Event Notification Forms to host third party events only at third party-venues,” Tee said. “This way, they can be easily regulated, and we can maintain a safe environment while still allowing members to have fun.”
As the number of COVID-19 cases in Douglas County continues to decrease and the vaccine’s availability increases, mass gatherings now have a limit of 50 people and there are no longer restrictions on hours of operation for venues serving food and beverages. However, there is an emphasis on the repercussions from Douglas County officials and the IFC for organizations that fail to follow IFC and County guidelines. Organizations that violate the new social moratorium will have a hearing with the IFC judicial board.
On Aug. 21, the Interfraternity Council placed 23 fraternities under a social moratorium prohibiting organizations from hosting large-scale social events. The Council established the moratorium to remain compliant with Douglas County Health Department COVID-19 restrictions.
“Allowing our chapters to have fun in a safe way where we can monitor them through the ENF and verify all of the details about the event and capacities is incredible progress from where we were at the start of the year,” said IFC President Jack Pine, a junior from Overland Park.
The IFC will continuously monitor Douglas County health guidelines, and make changes following county requirements and make the necessary adjustments.
“It feels good to make progress as Douglas County continues to open up, vaccination rates increase along with declining COVID-19 cases at KU, we are just happy to accommodate our community’s needs and safely administer them,” Pine said.
The social moratorium also requires organizations to file an ENF form for Recruitment events and Philanthropy events. In addition to an ENF form, potential new members are required to sign a liability waiver to serve as an acknowledgment that when participating in recruitment events, they are potentially putting themselves at risk of contracting COVID-19.
“Any organization’s recruitment event that involves five or more potential new members is required to file an ENF form with us,” said Keaton Goodale, VP of IFC Recruitment. “The only events allowed at houses are tours. All other recruitment activities must be held at third party venues.”
With the new social moratorium in place, the IFC is committed to working with Douglas County and university officials to host social events safely and responsibly.