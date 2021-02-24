The Interfraternity Council will hold a special presidential election in the coming weeks following President Max Mandel’s resignation from his role Tuesday.
This news comes after KU issued a 10-day health ban on five fraternities on Feb. 12. With a heavy onslaught of classes and extracurricular activities, Mandel felt he could not give enough time to the council and community.
“It was a tough decision for me to make, but after many nights of thought I felt that I was unable to serve the fraternity community to the level that I expected of myself,” said Mandel. “I felt like I could be doing more for chapters, but could not make the time commitment.”
The Interfraternity Council serves as the representative government for the 22 fraternity chapters on campus. Its mission is to represent the fraternity community’s various sentiments and concerns while promoting a positive fraternal image.
Mandel spent the 2020 academic year as the IFC Director of Recruitment. Following an unprecedented term due to the pandemic, Mandel was offered the position of IFC President in November.
“I was not able to fulfill what was expected of me when I was elected, but my time as president has taught me countless lessons about leadership,” said Mandel. “I am confident that the members on the board will lead the IFC and Greek community to where it needs to go.”
As a result of Mandel’s decision, the Interfraternity Council vice president, Jack Pine, will serve as the interim president until a special election is held. The Interfraternity Council has not held a special election in years, executive members said.
“This is a very peculiar occasion, one we have never seen,” said Pine. “However, we are committed to upholding our chapters to the highest standards and are actively searching for the next man up.”
Before a special election is held, the council hopes to amend the moratorium on fraternities. The social moratorium, which was established on Aug. 21 as students returned to campus for the fall semester, was intended to promote safety in the Greek community.
The moratorium has strict guidelines and repercussions for chapters that violate the policy. Disregard for policies in place could result in an IFC social suspension for one semester, beginning when fraternities are permitted to host social events.
The special election will be held as a normal election with an equal opportunity for any member of the council to run for president. A date has not been set for the upcoming election, but council members are hopeful to hold the election in the coming weeks.