Fraternities at the University of Kansas are temporarily banned from hosting social gatherings, the KU Interfraternity Council president said Friday in a news release.
Members are immediately barred from hosting social events of any kind, including pre-games and parties on the first night of school — commonly known as "Shark Night" or "301" — formals, date parties and off-campus trips.
“Given current community concerns involving the spread of COVID-19, social events of any kind are not considered in the best interest of the community,” IFC president Joe Davidson said in the statement.
— KU IFC (@KU_IFC) August 21, 2020
The moratorium extends to all chapter houses and senior houses, live-out, annexes or alternate properties where members live, Davidson said. The ban will last until further notice.
Recruitment events are also prohibited, and must take place virtually, according to the release. This includes house tours, outdoor events and off-campus events.
Chapters that don’t comply face an IFC social suspension for one semester, beginning when fraternities are permitted to host events.
Earlier this week, KU confirmed 87 cases of the coronavirus among students from their initial mandatory testing results. A large majority of students who tested positive are involved in Greek life.
“As of now, any and all social events do not promote and protect the best interest and health and safety of our members, respective chapters, the University and greater Lawrence community,” Davidson said.
Classes at KU start Aug. 24. Douglas County has at least 889 cases of the coronavirus. 124 cases are active as of Friday afternoon.