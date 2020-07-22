Students, staff and faculty members at the University of Kansas will have access to a new digital collaboration platform in the upcoming fall semester, KU leadership said Wednesday in a weekly coronavirus update video.
The new meeting platform, called Jayhawk Cloud, is being developed by one of the 10 work groups formed by KU to tackle issues related to the pandemic. The team is led by Mary Walsh, chief information officer, and Chris Gregory, senior director of strategic alignment and marketing.
“We know that we have to create an infrastructure that’s virtual that we’ve never had before so that any activity, any group, any event, any experience, any office, any organization that we have offered at this university before, now can have a Cloud presence,” Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer said.
Jayhawk Cloud will operate through Microsoft Teams and can be used for student organization meetings, research collaboration, class activities and any other public or private group event.
“We like to casually say that we’re the ‘how’ to a lot of other people’s ‘whys’ and ‘whats,’ and we’re very happy to serve that role,” Gregory said.
In Microsoft Teams, users can group chat, video conference and share documents and recordings within their group. Anyone will be able to create teams, both public and private, within Jayhawk Cloud, Walsh said.
“What we were focused on is developing a collaborative platform that supported persistent communication,” Walsh said.
About 30 people are working to design the Jayhawk Cloud, including undergraduate and graduate students, faculty, researchers and technology experts, Gregory said.
The Jayhawk Cloud will not replace other platforms already in use at KU — including Zoom and Blackboard — but is meant to serve as another option in addition to those platforms, according to an update from the design team.
The capacity for captioning conversations and videos in real time on Microsoft Teams is more powerful than on other platforms, which makes it more accessible, Gregory said.
“This is the platform on which we’re going to rebuild what the University is in the post-COVID environment,” Bichelmeyer said. “There’s many things that we’re going to keep that we’re learning now how to do."