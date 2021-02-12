The University of Kansas issued a 10-day public health ban to members of five fraternities following social activities that violated KU and Douglas county health orders, according to a statement by Vice Provost of Student Affairs Tammara Durham.
The fraternities Delta Tau Delta, Phi Delta Theta, Phi Kappa Psi, Sigma Chi and Sigma Phi Epsilon will be barred from campus for ten days, according to the statement. In the past, the public health ban has not applied to Watkins Health Center, but it is unclear if that is still the case.
“We are disappointed in the poor judgement demonstrated by these individuals,” Durham said. “The university will not tolerate selfish and irresponsible behavior that jeopardizes the safety of our community.”
This is the second ban for Phi Kappa Psi from campus in the last year. Their first came in August after a similar large gathering.
In the statement, Durham laid out the consequences for students who exhibit similar behavior in the future.
“Any student who does not follow public health regulations – either on or off campus – may face student conduct action through KU, including a 10-day public health ban from campus and possible suspension,” Durham said. “Any registered student organization that violates health protocols may be sanctioned as a group.”
Students must continue following COVID-19 protocols outlined by KU regardless of whether they have received the COVID-19 vaccine or recently recovered from the virus, Durham said.
“The university, city and county continue to enforce health regulations related to masks, physical distancing and large gatherings, both on and off campus,” Durham said. “These guidelines apply to everyone, regardless of whether you have been vaccinated or have recovered from a previous case of COVID-19.”