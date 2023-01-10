Editor's note: The headline of this article was updated to more accurately reflect the story.
The smell of coffee and sufganiyot, a traditional Jewish dessert that is like a powdered jelly donut, wafts on the corner of 11th and Indiana streets.
Students wander in the glass doors to inquire about the space while others laugh in conversation with peers they’re well acquainted with.
This is KU Hillel — an international organization that provides a community of events, camaraderie and mentorship for Jewish students at the University of Kansas.
On Dec. 1, KU Hillel was awarded the Mental Health & Wellness Jewish Program of the Year by the Jewish Federation of Greater Kansas City for their dedication to students’ mental health.
KU is ranked 50 out of the top 60 Jewish colleges, with an estimated 7.3% of the total undergraduate population of the university being Jewish. While students said they find their directors and peers at Hillel to be personable and helpful in their mental health, Hillel also partners with Jewish Family Services to provide access to free therapy with a professional.
Therapist Wendy Anderson is present at Hillel every Wednesday and accessible virtually every other day to offer free therapy to any Jewish student on campus, even if they have never attended Hillel, said Maya Griswold, the program coordinator. Griswold previously participated with Jewish Family Services while a student at the University of Arizona.
“We take wellness and mental health very seriously here, especially since COVID," Griswold said. "It’s become apparent how student health has been affected by the world.”
Griswold said that providing safety is part of aiding mental wellness for the Jewish community, as there has been an increase nationwide in anti-Semitic events.
According to the Anti-Defamation League, 2,717 incidents of antisemitism occurred in 2021 in this country, 34% more than in 2020.
In late August, anti-Semitic flyers accusing Jewish people of causing the COVID-19 pandemic were distributed throughout residential communities, a hate crime that was repeated in cities nationwide.
While the anti-Semitic tropes and conspiracy theories are not new, the volume has been turned up between the Colleyville, Texas, synagogue hostage stand-off in January and rapper Kanye West’s anti-Semitic Twitter rampage that heated up in October.
“We have been really trying to support students and understand that Hillel is a place for them to come and be comfortably Jewish,” Griswold said. “They can come here and be safe, have services and be as Jewish as they want to be without worrying about the outside world or what’s happening on Twitter.”
To ensure Jewish students’ safety, students met with officials from KU’s Public Safety Office and Nicole Hodges Persley, vice provost for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB).
“I don’t feel unsafe on campus, but it’s something I think about every day,” Kate Jacobs, a senior from Hinsdale, Ill., said.
Jacobs is the development coordinator intern at KU Hillel and the undergraduate representative for the Jewish Studies program at the University.
She is no stranger to facing judgment and internalizing the pain of increased anti-Semitic hate speech and crime. Jacobs is from a suburb outside of Chicago, where she grew up being the only Jewish student at her high school.
“When big things happened where I needed someone to be there for me, my Rabbi showed up,” Jacobs said. “That’s probably what kick-started my true passion for this religion.”
Jacobs has taken part in KU Hillel since her freshman year and said she found many of her best friends at Hillel.
Senior Emily Birger, from Overland Park, said that during the pandemic, all it took was one call, and someone from Hillel would deliver chicken noodle soup to your door. Meal boxes are provided over Jewish holidays and the weekly events vary in activity every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.
From classes related to Judaism to pasta bars and social time, anywhere from 10-40 people show up weekly to be together.
“It’s fun when you find a group like Hillel,” Birger said. “It’s a group of people you already belong to.”
Within the next six months, Hillel will move into a space even closer to Jayhawk Boulevard on 11th Street. The new location has been in the works for the last year to build a modular space suitable for hosting events of all kinds and sizes.
With a coffee bar and a full kosher kitchen, the team will be able to cook meals easily for Shabbat dinners, watch parties and other programs, and be a place for quick pit stops for students on the go.