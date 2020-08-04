Suzanne Valdez, a University of Kansas law professor, won the Douglas County district attorney race Tuesday night, according to unofficial primary election results. She held a strong lead in the race consistently throughout the night.
Valdez held roughly 40% of the vote around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, with 97% of precincts reporting. She will oust the incumbent, Charles Branson, who has had the seat for the past 16 years.
She also defeated Lawrence defense attorney Cooper Overstreet, who was behind Valdez by about 7% Tuesday night.
Valdez, who served as a district judge in Douglas County and a special prosecutor in Wyandotte County, ran on platforms promoting transparency, accountability and “fixing the failures” in the current district attorney office, according to her campaign website.
She promised to completely overhaul the office’s handling of sexual assault and domestic violence cases. In a forum hosted by KU Student Senate, Valdez criticized Branson’s history with sexual assault cases during his tenure.
“Survivors feel they can’t be safe because of the lack of compassion, the lack of follow-through in investigation and the poor treatment by calling them liars,” Valdez said during the forum.
In 2018, Branson charged a KU student with three counts of false sexual assault reporting. He dropped the charges in 2019 for fear that the case, which accumulated national coverage, would discourage survivors from coming forward. Valdez taught the student charged by Branson, which in part motivated her to run as district attorney.
Valdez pledged to overhaul the handling of sexual assault cases in the office “to ensure sensitivity to the survivors as well as fairness to the defendants,” according to her campaign website.
Valdez also ran on a platform to retain and hire a diverse group of prosecutors who are trained and competent on issues pertaining to race, gender and underrepresented communities. In the district attorney forum hosted by Senate, Valdez said she would focus on implementing prevention and diversion programs intended to lower the disproportionate amount of Black and brown people in jail.
The primary decided the new Douglas County district attorney, as no Republican candidate filed in the race.