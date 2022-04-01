As the country awaits a vote that may confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, students and faculty at the University of Kansas School of Law reflect on the historical nature of the occasion. Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve on the highest court in the United States if confirmed.
Justice Stephen Breyer announced his resignation from the Supreme Court on Jan. 27, kickstarting the process to fill his seat by the time the court takes its summer recess. In a 2020 debate, Biden pledged to appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court, a promise with which he’s followed through.
Jordan Carter, a University visiting assistant professor of law and director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging, said efforts to diversify the legal system are slow-going, but she’s encouraged by Biden’s actions when it comes to federal judge appointments.
“[Biden] has nominated people who look different and have different backgrounds at a record rate, especially when it comes to women and women of color,” Carter said. “So to me, he has made that a priority."
According to the Federal Judicial Center, about 70 Black women have served as federal judges in the U.S., fewer than 2% of the overall number of judges.
Carter said diversifying the legal system has many benefits, among them is an increase in public trust.
“I think that there are large swaths of our population who don't see themselves reflected in our courts, and don't see their experiences being taken into consideration,” Carter said. “That degrades trust in the court as an institution.”
Donald Pinckney II is a second-year student at KU’s law school, as well as president of the Black Law Students Association. He said BLSA is an affinity organization that provides resources for minority students.
Pinckney said he’s paid some attention to Jackson's confirmation process, and added that her record is important when it comes to representation on the highest court of the land.
“It’s super important that we have someone who has done criminal defense work on the Supreme Court,” Pinckney said. “Historically, Supreme Court justices have either had zero or very little criminal procedure knowledge.”
Pinckney added he is hopeful that Jackson’s potential confirmation encourages other Black people across the country to pursue law.
“I’m hopeful, but I’m also aware of all the obstacles to getting there. Just getting a clerkship to work for a federal judge is intense and very difficult,” Pinckney said. “I’m hopeful that’s a path more Black people in general take, but I’m also very aware of the obstacles ahead.”
As Breyer prepares to leave the court, many will examine his legacy as a justice. Breyer has served since 1994 when he was appointed by then-President Bill Clinton. He has largely been associated with the liberal side of the court.
University Professor Stephen McAllister had the opportunity to meet Breyer several times, including when he visited campus and when McAllister argued nine cases in front of the Supreme Court.
“[Breyer] was always very engaged,” McAllister said. “He tended to have what we call hypothetical questions, so he liked to ask the ‘what ifs’ and spin up facts and see where things might go. [He was] just very engaged and interested in really trying to get answers.”
McAllister said Breyer may have received pressure from various sources to retire, due to the political situation in D.C., where Democrats hold a slim majority in the U.S. Senate.
“Particularly in light of Justice Ginsburg not retiring while President Obama was in office, and then not being able to hold on until there was another Democratic president,” McAllister said. “So I'm sure he was getting pressure to do it.”
McAllister said the nomination of Jackson is historic, however, the move is unlikely to change the voting patterns of the court.
“In terms of actual voting patterns, it's probably not likely to make a lot of difference because you're basically replacing the moderate-to-sometimes-liberal justice with someone who's going to be similar,” McAllister said. “Although, [Breyer’s] more pragmatic and sometimes, particularly in the criminal cases, might even vote with the moderate to conservative folks, whereas I would expect his replacement not to do so.”
After a week of hearings with the Senate Judiciary Committee, the committee will meet this week to review Jackson’s nomination. The full Senate will vote after the committee makes its decision, and is not expected to vote until next week.
Caroline Zimmerman contributed reporting.