Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II died, aged 96, on Thursday. Britain’s oldest and longest-reigning monarch ascended the throne at 25, and occupied the throne for seven decades before peacefully passing in Balmoral Castle.
The news of the Queen’s death came hours after the palace announced that doctors at Balmoral Castle were keeping her under “medical supervision” because they were concerned about her health. Several members of the royal family arrived at Balmoral, including all four of her children.
Sally Helm, the owner of Brits on Mass Street, which sells British food and other goods, was shocked when she heard the news. She said that the Queen was a very good representative of the country.
“She left a legacy of being a benevolent leader against all odds,” Helm said. “She was one thing that was tried and true.”
The highly revered monarch was seen as a figurehead of stability for many, having lived through many important events throughout her rule. However, others had different opinions regarding her reign and all that she undertook as Queen.
Junior Joseph Clark, an international student from the UK, said that he finds it worrying how out of touch people are with the history of his country and its monarchy.
“It's always a tragedy when a human being passes away but I can't say I'm any more upset than if Dave from my local pub had passed,” Clark said. “This woman was the figurehead of an institution that helped to kill, enslave and bled countries dry.”
Clark said that the sooner the monarchy is abolished, the better.
“A lot of educated young people hate the monarchy and what it stands for,” Clark said.
Britain’s new King Charles III ascended the throne at 73, the longest any king has had to wait to occupy the throne. He takes over the UK as head of state and 14 other realms, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.
“Long live the king,” Helm said. “That’s what you do, you go from one to the next and celebrate. Celebrate a life well lived.”