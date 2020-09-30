University of Kansas administrators are voicing their concerns toward a proposed Department of Homeland Security regulation which would restrict how long international students can remain in the United States.
As of now, the duration of an international student’s stay is indefinite while they are actively enrolled in classes. The new proposal would change the current processes international students go through to remain in the country, Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer and Vice Provost for International Affairs Charlie Bankart said in an email to students.
“If finalized as is, the proposed rule would bring significant changes to international student and scholar immigration regulations by requiring them to file extension applications through the U.S. government after a fixed term in order to continue in their programs,” Bichelmeyer said.
The proposal is subject to change before it is implemented and KU leaders are collaborating on a comment to the Federal Register site. Bichelmeyer and Bankart also encouraged students and anyone affected by this new rule to file a comment as well.
According to U.S. law, there is a mandatory 30-day holding period for the public to vocalize any questions or concerns they have on the regulation. The federal government must also review and respond to those comments.
“All of us at KU are committed to providing an environment where all students, including our international students and scholars, can thrive and become global leaders,” Bichelmeyer said. “We are stronger for having such rich international diversity across our student, faculty and staff populations.”
Comments are due to the Federal Register by Oct. 26.