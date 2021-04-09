University of Kansas Chancellor Doug Girod and Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer discussed a wide range of topics in the Chancellor’s weekly update Thursday, including their recent town hall meeting with Faculty Senate and the naming of professor Jennifer Ng to the new nationally recognized Association of American Universities advisory board on racial equity.
The town hall held with the Faculty Senate last Wednesday allowed faculty to ask the chancellor and provost questions about the administration’s decision to not reject a KBOR policy that allows universities to terminate tenured faculty. Girod said the town hall was productive in allowing him to hear what faculty members are thinking amid these changes.
“One of the biggest outcomes of reaching a sustainable model is being able to pay our people a competitive wage, and do so in a sustaining fashion,” Girod said. “We just have to get to a place where we can do that and take care of our people, because people are our greatest asset at the end of the day.”
Bichelmeyer said that the economic problems KU is facing are not unique, and that the university was in a challenging position even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had structural imbalances before the pandemic,” Bichelmeyer said. “We need to get to a sustainable model and have stability and predictability. We’re going to get there.”
Girod and Bichelmeyer also discussed the addition of professor Jennifer Ng to the AAU Advisory Board on Racial Equity in Higher Education, where she will be part of a group focused on recruitment of graduate students and faculty. Ng serves as the associate vice provost for faculty development at KU.
“I think that’s a huge recognition of her scholarly expertise and the work that she’s done,” Bichelmeyer said. “I’m sure what [the advisory board] will do there will continue to provide guidance and input for us as we continue to do our work to improve in these areas.”
Girod discussed the upcoming commencement ceremonies, which will be held May 16 for the class of 2021 and May 23 for the class of 2020. He thanked the University Marshals, faculty and staff volunteers and Kansas Athletics, who are helping organize the ceremony.
“It’s such an important time for our students’ lives, and we heard that a lot last year, when we had to forego our commencement ceremony,” Girod said. “I just want to thank everybody who’s going to make that possible for us in advance, recognizing that it’s a pretty big ask and a pretty big lift.”