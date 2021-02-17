Chancellor Douglas Girod and Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer provided updates on the University of Kansas’s vaccination efforts and offered sentiments towards students struggling through the pandemic in the Chancellor’s Weekly Update.
Girod said that the administration has been in communication with state legislation about increasing the availability of COVID-19 vaccines, but they have not made much progress.
“Much of our frustration is coming from lack of access to the vaccine,” said Chancellor Girod. “The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has made the decision not to include higher education [in vaccine rollout].”
Members of the community, as well as administrators, remain committed to aiding the vaccination rollout. Girod said that the School of Pharmacy can give thousands of vaccinations in one day.
“We’ve applied for Watkins to be a deliverer of the vaccines,” Girod said. “Once we get approved we will have them, but they still have to be distributed along state guidelines. The School of Pharmacy has hundreds of people certified to give vaccines.”
Bichelmeyer also addressed concerns about the five fraternities that received public health bans last Friday due to their disregard of the University’s COVID-19 guidelines.
“We know many have had COVID and are thinking that gives them an exception,” Bichelmeyer said. “We have to expect that everyone continues to follow the expectations. We have new variants, and we don’t know the impact of them yet.”
Bichelmeyer stressed that the need to stay vigilant in following safety precautions on campus remains critical to keeping the campus open this semester. She added that while she is empathetic to the struggles students are experiencing, people who choose not to follow the University's safety protocols will face consequences.
“There will be consequences for those who don’t comply, but we can’t let our guard down,” Bichelmeyer said. “We get that you want to be students. Just a couple more weeks until it will warm up, and we can be outside again.”