Over 75 University of Kansas students, faculty and staff members of Asian descent participated in a Zoom call Thursday to share their personal experiences with racial discrimination and microaggressions on and off campus.
The meeting was organized in response to the Atlanta shooting, where a gunman killed eight people, six of whom were women of Asian descent. The stories shared in the nearly two-hour call highlighted the cultural barriers that prevent KU's Asian and Asian-American individuals from talking about the racism they encounter or seeking help.
“I feel disappointment, this violence is not new,” said Anna Balmilero, an academic advisor at the School of Business. “I’m glad we are having this space right now, but we needed this space a long time ago.” Balmilero stated that this was a personal opinion and was separate from her job.
Several participants said their upbringing taught them to handle uncomfortable situations, such as racism, internally.
Many Asian cultures, specifically East-Asian countries including Japan, China and South Korea, are collectivist whereas the United States is individualist. In collectivist cultures, the needs of the group are valued over the needs of the individual, and this philosophy can discourage people from voicing their opinions at the risk of sounding entitled.
“I don’t think we really know how to have a voice,” said Bohu Ma, an undergraduate student from China. “That’s coming from a cultural place. I think we are more about instrumental approaches.”
Asian students, faculty and staff are more likely to contact KU services for help rather than talk about their concerns on social media or to their peers. This can leave them vulnerable if the offices they contact don’t effectively handle their cases.
“For us, if we have a problem, we will most likely reach out to leadership, and other groups may gather for a protest,” Ma said.
Ma said he was recently scammed out of two semesters of tuition by agents that used the pandemic and his international student status against him. The IT department sent an email on March 20, 2021, stating that nearly 100 members of the KU community reported similar scam attempts.
The scammers reportedly posed as agents with the authority to deport Ma unless he proved he could pay for school and living expenses. Many countries request a bank statement and or tax returns from international students before they enroll for this purpose.
“As an international student, and during COVID, you’re more isolated than others,” Ma said. “They know that natural isolation makes you more targeted. So they said that they would pull me back to China if I didn’t give them my money. So I sent them all my money to show them I was clean, and now, I don’t know.”
Ma said it took him two days to reach out to International Student Services and the police for help. It was during this time that he learned of the Atlanta shooting.
“The core condition is that you believe you are being targeted, and at that time I felt hopeless when I saw those people got shot,” Ma said.
Sumin Lim, a doctoral student in the department of special education from South Korea, said Asian students have to step out of their “self-gaslighting habits” that assume they are responsible when faced with offensive behavior.
“Compared to many black and brown communities, Asian students tend to be more quiet and self reflective rather than to self advocate,” Lim said. “Instead of making our international students silenced, we may need to encourage our students to be more enabled.”
In a follow-up email to the Kansan, Lim contextualized that "in many Asian societies or cultures, being self-reflective is a virtue. However, being self-reflective, moral agents could be abused in a U.S. society that emphasizes self-advocating."
Lim further noted that international students and scholars who are in the immigration system may not speak out to prevent personal or familial paperwork from getting flagged.
Other students who were born or raised in the United States said they suppressed their voices due to the "model minority" myth, which perpetuates a false narrative that as hardworking "ideal" immigrants, Asians do not face racial discrimination like other minorities. Because of this stereotype, KU student Sophie Whitney said she internalized the racism she has experienced.
“You feel like you go through a lot of microaggressions and racism,” Whitney said. “But you’re like, ‘it’s not as bad as other people, and you’re a model minority, and so the things you go through aren’t bad enough to complain about.’ And it silences what we do go through.”
Whitney said the "model minority" stereotype also caused other minorities to invalidate her experience.
Charles Bankart, associate vice provost for international affairs, promised that active policy would follow the meeting and that he held himself accountable for the anti-Asian discriminations that have occurred on campus. When asked by Balmilero whether he would agree to meet with Asian students again within two weeks, Bankart said he would as "conversation without action is ineffective."
D.A. Graham, interim vice provost for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, joined for the second half of the meeting and said he was "committed to improving conditions for all marginalized communities at KU."
The Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging is available as a resource for anyone who has faced racial discrimination on campus.