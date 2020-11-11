Less than 10,000 people on campus are using the CVKey app scanner per day to get into buildings at the University of Kansas, Vice Provost of Operations Mike Rounds said in an email to campus on Oct. 15.
At the start of the semester, about 12,000 people used the CVKey app each day to enter buildings, CVKey founder Brian McClendon said.
Now, only between 7,000 and 10,000 are using the app per day. McClendon said he and administrators at KU are trying to figure out why the number dropped.
“The first week I think we hit 12,000 [scans per day],” McClendon said. “The numbers dropped for a few weeks and have now steadied out at around 7,000 to 10,000 scans per day. We’re not seeing any below 7,000 on weekdays.”
Over the summer, KU partnered with the CVKey Project to ensure the transition to in-person classes was safe. The CVKey is an app meant to monitor the health of people on KU’s campus.
Before entering a building, individuals are supposed to fill out a symptom checker, and answer if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19 recently. Once that is filled out, a QR code is generated. Kiosks are placed in the entrances of most buildings on campus, and the QR code is scanned there.
The peak usage of the app was at the beginning of the fall semester, KU spokesperson Erinn Barcomb-Peterson said in an email to the Kansan.
“We want to better understand why this is — whether it’s because of classes and activities that have moved online, people using paper surveys instead of the app, people not seeing the scanners when they walk into a building, or some who don’t think it’s important,” Barcomb-Peterson said.
McClendon said it’s usually the case that if one person scans their phone at the kiosk, then others will follow. He thinks there should be more messaging on the doors of buildings to remind students to use the app to scan in so others following will do the same.
“You look at every door right now and it’s ‘wear a mask’ and I completely agree, I think that’s priority number one, but reminding people about CVKey should be one of the other things,” McClendon said.
Luna Henk, a freshman from Olathe, uses the CVKey app regularly.
“I guess you could go through without scanning in, but I think that it’s so easy, and you might as well do it if it’s going to protect other people,” Henk said.
Barcomb-Peterson said CVKey is just one of the safety protocols KU has invested in.
“We’ve seen these layers of safety working in our testing data, with numbers of positive cases that have continued to improve over the semester,” Barcomb-Peterson said.
Barcomb-Peterson added that schools and departments are not required individually to enforce the app’s use.
“The university was doing some limited door monitoring to encourage people to use the kiosks to scan into buildings,” Barcomb-Peterson said. “Some schools chose to have their own building staff, when available, on hand to encourage kiosk use as well. That has been up to the discretion of building staff and/or the school.”
McClendon said he’s impressed with how KU has managed to bring students back on campus.
“If you look at the rest of Kansas, KU students are safer here in Douglas County than they are anywhere else in the state,” McClendon said.
McClendon said his team has added a couple of features to the app to help Watkins Health Center.
“We’re also planning to add mask detection to the app,” McClendon said. “As you scan, if you’re not wearing a mask, your scan won’t be successful. It’s being tested but not in production.”
McClendon said he would to also add a feature to monitor building capacity by having people scan as they leave a building as well. However, he said until there is more compliance with students scanning in, it won’t be accurate.
“I think a device that can successfully count people leaving and entering a building would be a more likely thing,” McClendon said. “It requires no change in behavior, it just measures people. Unfortunately in prototype form, it’s not something that KU could deploy at a large scale, but it’s something that could be tested at KU within the next few weeks.”