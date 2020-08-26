The University of Kansas leased Naismith Hall as an isolation space for residents living in student housing, in preparation for the potential spread of COVID-19 on campus.
Sarah Waters, director of Student Housing, said there will be two ways students who come into contact with the coronavirus will go about protecting themselves and their peers. If an individual tests positive or is symptomatic and awaiting results, they must isolate in Naismith.
An individual may quarantine in their room if they come into contact with someone who had the virus or come from a state with a high number of cases.
“For this year, we have entered into a lease agreement for that entire building,” Waters said. “Our plan is that we would have about 200 rooms, so up to 200 people could be isolating in there.”
KU Housing signed a lease agreement with Bromley Naismith LLC to acquire Naismith Hall, according to the contract obtained by the Kansan through a Kansas Open Records Act request.
Bromley Naismith LLC is owned by Bromley Companies, a New York based real estate management and investment firm that invests in buildings across the country, including residence halls on college campuses.
When isolated in Naismith, residents will not be able to leave the building, and will be required to stay in their rooms for at least a 10 day period. Waters said Student Housing is trying to work out how students who are isolating can order food through KU Dining.
As of Tuesday, 216 students have tested positive for coronavirus as well as six faculty and staff members. Out of 19,452 tests received, KU reported a positive rate of 1.14%.
When KU released its initial test results last week, Chancellor Douglas Girod said no students were isolating in campus housing. When more results were released on Tuesday, Girod did not specify whether any students in housing tested positive.
The Kansan reached out to Waters and a KU spokesperson to ask whether any students are currently isolating in Naismith, but did not receive a response by time of publication.
Those living on campus with student housing contracts will have first priority to the rooms available for isolation. Waters said she has had conversations with sorority and fraternity advisors about possibly extending this space to those in shared living conditions like Greek Life.
“A lot of our success with returning students to KU is going to be that shared responsibility of students protecting each other,” Waters said. “We are anticipating we will be doing routine disinfecting cleans in our community spaces and the public use spaces, meeting the standards that we need to.”
'Everyone's taking it really seriously'
Residents were provided with masks, a Protect KU pledge card, as well as a small hand sanitizer bottle to use on campus in hopes of minimizing the spread of germs, Water said. KU will also add hand sanitizer stations to lobbies and other main areas.
KU provided mandatory testing for all students, faculty and staff before the start of the semester. On campus students received their saliva test when they arrived for move-in, while off-campus students participated in drive-thru testing.
The number of residents living in student housing is lower than in previous years at about 80% capacity with 4,400 residents. Waters said this is due to the size of the graduating class as well as many international students not being able to return to campus.
Freshman Thomas Ringenbach feels as though the residents in the dorms have been taking precautions and all guidelines very seriously, although the dining hall set up has not been as efficient as it could be.
“The one problem I think everyone here can agree with is how bad the dining hall situation is,” Ringenbach said. “The line is super long; it's all the way down to Oswald. It takes like thirty minutes to get your lunch or dinner at a certain time.”
Ringenbach said Mrs. E’s, the dining hall he eats at, has a maximum capacity which creates a wait to get in. Residents can eat their meals in the dining hall, but he said most are taking their to-go boxes back to their rooms.
“Even when you go outside, everyone you see has their masks completely on and over their nose,” Ringenbach said. “Everyone I’ve seen is taking it really seriously.”
Another freshman, Andrew Luckett, echoed the same message, and said he believes from what he’s seen in the past week that those living in the dorms are being cautious.
“I haven’t seen one person without a mask yet,” Luckett said. “I think everyone's taking it really seriously.”
When asked if they knew the protocol to follow if they were to test positive, both Luckett and Ringenbach said they were not told what they should do.
Girod previously said students who test positive will be contacted by a health official and given instructions for isolation.
KU started classes Monday.
Lucy Peterson contributed reporting.