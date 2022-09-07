The University of Kansas School of Law’s Legal Aid Clinic will host its Clean Slate Criminal Record Expungement Clinic in the Lawrence Public Library on Sept. 12. An expungement will seal records from the public eye and allow participants to not be held back due to past infractions.
Additionally, it has partnered with the Douglas County District Attorney's Office to help those with arrest records. Free legal representation will be provided for those eligible and seeking to expunge their record in the Douglas County Court and the Lawrence Municipal Court.
The clinic will be accepting those with incomes up to 250% of the federal poverty level. An expungement means that arrest records followed by criminal charges will be sealed from the public and allow you to have equal opportunities regardless of past charges.
After the clinic, those who chose to get their records expunged will need to attend a follow-up appointment along with any and all additional court hearings with their legal aid attorney.
The KU Legal Aid team is built up of student interns providing legal assistance for those who are low-income and in the Lawrence Municipal Court and Douglas County District Court.
Students seeking legal advice can contact the KU Legal Aid team at 785-864-5564.