The University of Kansas lifted the outdoor mask mandate on campus after the Center for Disease Control issued new guidance Thursday stating that fully-vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks or social distance, according to an email from Vice Provost Mike Rounds Friday afternoon.
The Douglas County mask rules, which require individuals to wear a mask indoors or outdoors when social distancing cannot be obtained, will remain in effect until county leaders discuss further steps at the May 19 county commission meeting, according to a release from Lawrence Douglas County Public Health.
“We are in the process of reviewing updated CDC and KDHE guidance,” said Dr. Thomas Marcellino, Douglas County Local Health Officer. “We are working diligently with county leaders and will address this during the May 19 Douglas County Commission meeting.”
Guests at KU’s commencement ceremonies on Sunday are still encouraged to wear masks, according to an email from Wendy Bridges, Director of Ceremonies and Events. Due to the updated guidance, guests will now be allowed on the hill to watch the procession.
“Everywhere on campus, guests are encouraged to wear masks and expected to adhere to social distancing recommendations,” Bridges said. “Guests will now be able to access most parts of the Hill to watch graduates process from the Campanile toward the football stadium.”
Rounds and Marcellino both urged all eligible members of the community to get vaccinated.
“We continue to encourage all members of the community to get vaccinated and to continue social distancing and wearing masks when appropriate,” Rounds said.
Vaccinations in Douglas County are open to anyone over the age of 12. More information about vaccines can be found at: https://ldchealth.org/460/COVID-19-Vaccine.