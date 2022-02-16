The University of Kansas Medical Center could soon receive $500,000 in state funding to conduct clinical trials of stem cell treatments for COVID-19 patients.
The Kansas Senate’s Committee on Public Health and Welfare heard testimony Wednesday in support of Senate Bill 373, which would allocate funding to the Midwest Stem Cell Therapy Center at KU Medical Center.
The funding would be used to begin a phase one clinical trial with 10 patients of stem cell treatments for patients with severe cases of COVID-19.
“This is vital funding that is necessary to further their studies,” said Sen. Mike Thompson, R-Shawnee, in support of the bill.
The Midwest Stem Cell Therapy Center was established by the legislature in 2013 and it receives over $700,000 in annual funding from the state for staffing and research. The center has focused on creating stem cell therapies to treat graft-versus-host disease in transplant patients.
Representatives from the center told legislators that these therapies could be adapted to treat patients with severe cases of COVID-19 who experience extreme inflammation.
“There is nothing available to help these patients," said David Prentice, chairman of the advisory board for the Midwest Stem Cell Therapy Center. "Once it gets to that time, you put them on a ventilator, and pray."
Similar research is being conducted around the world, but nowhere in the U.S. is addressing this kind of research, Prentice said Wednesday in a phone interview.
"Kansas is at the leading edge in terms of this and a number of other adult stem cell therapies," Prentice said. “I really see this as a great investment for Kansas to make."
The KU Medical Center submitted neutral testimony for the hearing, saying that the research could not be completed within the time limit imposed by the bill. The funding would need to be used by June 30, 2022, according to the current version of the bill.
"While we always appreciate legislative support [for] the University of Kansas Medical Center and the Midwest Stem Cell Therapy Center, we do not believe that we can expend the funds as currently written in the bill," KU Medical Center spokeswoman Kristi Birch said in an email Wednesday.
For the trial to be successful, the center would need to gain FDA approval, produce cells, enroll patients, and complete a follow-up, Birch said, which could not happen by the end of the fiscal year in June. Given that COVID-19 cases are decreasing, Birch said there is also uncertainty about whether there would be enough patients to enroll in the trial.
But Dr. James Sherley, who is a member of the center's advisory board, told legislators during Wednesday's hearing that while the clinical trial process will take time, it's necessary to develop these treatments.
“The work that this center is doing is not only going to impact health in Kansas, it impacts the greater nation and the world," Sherley said.
If the bill passes the Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee, it will move to the full Senate for a vote.
Sophia Belshe is a University of Kansas senior from Overland Park, Kan., studying journalism and political science.