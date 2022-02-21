The Kansas Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee approved a bill Friday that could grant $500,000 to the University of Kansas Medical Center for research on COVID-19 treatments using stem cells.
The committee unanimously passed the bill, which allocates half a million dollars to the Midwest Stem Cell Therapy Center at KU Medical Center.
The version of Senate Bill 373 passed Friday included an amendment allowing the funding to be used in fiscal year 2022 or 2023. An earlier version of the bill imposed a deadline of June 30, 2022, which KU Medical Center representatives said would not be enough time to conduct the research.
The Midwest Stem Cell Therapy Center will use the funding to begin a phase one clinical trial with 10 patients of stem cell treatments for patients with severe cases of COVID-19.
"All of this [research] is going to be very important, especially to families whose family members are suffering from ongoing symptoms and ongoing conditions due to COVID," Sen. Beverly Gossage, R-Eudora, said at Friday's committee meeting.
Before passing the bill, several committee members raised concerns about whether the center would be able to enroll enough patients in the trial as COVID numbers decrease, a concern also raised by KU Medical Center in the neutral testimony submitted to the Feb. 16 committee hearing on the bill.
"Just because COVID numbers are going down doesn't mean that they're not going to go back up," Committee Chair Sen. Richard Hiderbrand, R-Baxter Springs, said at the meeting.
The bill unanimously passed the committee on Friday, and will now go to the full Kansas Senate for further deliberation and approval.
"We have an opportunity to be on the cutting edge and leading not only the state or nation, but the world, in this type of research that could lead to groundbreaking ways of using the therapies that they're working on," Sen. Renee Erikson, R-Wichita, said. "I think this is a phenomenal opportunity for us to make some headway in this area."
Sophia Belshe is a University of Kansas senior from Overland Park, Kan., studying journalism and political science.