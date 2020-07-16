The Kansas Memorial Union furloughed nearly 800 part-time and full-time workers after campus shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, they’re looking to rehire every worker who is comfortable returning.
When campus administrators closed the University of Kansas’ campus in March due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Union was forced to cease normal operations, ultimately seeing a revenue loss of approximately $11 million, Director of Human Resources of the Union Jessica Boyle said.
Without any bookstore or dining sales, the Union was unable to afford paying its approximately 1,000 workers.
“When all of [those sales] stopped in March, that left us a cash deficit,” Boyle said. “There is no way we could have enough money to pay everyone without being open without those revenues. There’s no reserves because there’s no income to create reserves.”
The Union furloughed approximately 700 part-time workers, 99% of its part-time work force, and 60 full-time employees, 30% of its full-time work force, Boyle said. The remaining 200 workers all saw either salary cuts or reduced hours by 20-40%.
Furloughed employees include those working in dining, the bookstore, custodial operations, maintenance, event services, HR and finance offices. The Union saved $350,000 of payroll from furloughed employees since March 13, Boyle said.
“As our income was so significantly reduced, our remaining payroll was reduced by 40% through the summer months to maintain solvency until we open again,” Boyle said.
Boyle did not have an estimate of how many employees were students, though she said the furloughed workers were made up of both students and non-students.
After KU announced its plan to reopen campus in the fall, Boyle said the Union reached out to all part-time furloughed workers who were employed at the Union in March asking if they wanted to come back to work in the fall.
“We are planning on everyone coming back, but we are working with anyone that doesn’t feel comfortable coming back just yet,” Boyle said.
Because the workers are still in the Union’s employee system, they are able to return to work and bypass the hiring freeze, Boyle said. She did not answer a question regarding what money the Union would use to pay workers.
Student leaders have tried looking for ways to pay furloughed Union workers the wages they lost during the furlough.
Ximena Ibarra, a member of the Memorial Corporation Board and president of Jayhawks For Bernie, said she and representatives from Student Senate have looked for different ways to pay workers, but have been unsuccessful.
“Aside from posting on social media, we really don’t have that much power,” Ibarra said. “We tried to find money in KU Endowment, but a lot of it is already tied down.”
Because the Union could not qualify for Paycheck Protection Program loans or CARES Act loans due to its affiliation with KU, Boyle said the Union was not able to pay students for the paychecks they lost.
Chancellor Douglas Girod announced in May that KU is losing at least $120 million as a result of the pandemic. Administrators imposed a hiring freeze in April to re-establish financial footing, and Girod said maintaining the freeze may be part of a “painful cost-saving measure” for KU.