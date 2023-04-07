Abraham Frederick, a freshman studying history and philosophy, won an award with KU Model United Nations at a collegiate conference in Chicago this past weekend.
At his first time attending ChoMUN, the University of Chicago’s Model U.N. conference, Frederick received an honorable mention after competing in a 25-person committee with students from universities throughout the country.
“I can say that having won an award at ChoMUN felt fulfilling,” Frederick said. “After spending hours each day debating and crafting legislation with other delegates, all the while myself being inexperienced, the payoff of having fruits for my labor was satisfying.”
Jenna Patterson, a junior studying Biology and environmental studies and KU Model U.N. president, said that KU Model U.N. is proud of his hard work and success.
Frederick’s assigned committee dealt with the Burgundian Succession Crisis of 1477, and he represented the governor of the Duchy of Luxembourg. Within the committee, Frederick gave speeches, debated legislation, and submitted private plans supporting his character’s arc.
“These actions would all be towards the goal of stabilizing Burgundy within our committee,” Frederick said. “Even though the overarching narrative was to stabilize the realm, my character was motivated locally rather than nationally.”
This year was KU Model U.N.’s second time competing at the ChoMUN conference, Patterson said.
“We competed in the conference last year…and we quickly realized it was one of our best experiences at any collegiate level conference,” Patterson said. “We decided to attend again this year because of the high standard of competition, the organization of the conference itself, and the enjoyable atmosphere ChoMUN inspires.”
The University’s team competed against some of the most prestigious Model U.N. organizations in the country, like Georgetown, Harvard, West Point and University of California Berkeley, Patterson said.
The conference consisted of five committee sessions over four days. Each committee session typically lasted two to three hours, Patterson said. In between sessions, delegates had the experience of exploring Chicago and meeting other students attending the conference.
“While somewhat draining, it was neat to participate, meet other delegates, hang out with the team, and experience Chicago when not in session,” Frederick said.