The University of Kansas announced Nelson Mosley will be the next Chief of Police of the Office of Public Safety. Mosley previously served as Chief of Police in Rose Hill, KS and was the interim chief at the Wichita Police Department.
Mosley will begin his new role on Sept. 17. Deputy Chief John Dietz will serve as interim chief until Mosley begins.
“I am humbled and honored to have been selected as the next police chief for the University of Kansas,” Mosley said. "I believe law enforcement professionals have a responsibility to better our agencies by building community trust, enhancing our relationships and being accountable while treating all people with dignity and respect."
Before he begins, Mosley must clear a background check from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation that is more extensive that background checks required for other KU employees, according to the release.