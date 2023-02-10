Last updated 5:20 p.m. 2/10/23
Thomas Torma, the new director of the repatriation program under the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA), will be starting at the University of Kansas on March 6, according to a news release.
Melissa Peterson, director of tribal relations, had assumed the responsibilities of repatriation director in September after the Museum of Anthropology notified the University of the existence of 380 native remains in the museum. Before Torma, the University did not have a repatriation director position.
In October 2022, Kansas Student Senate unanimously passed a resolution criticizing the administration and asking the University to hold a news conference to apologize.
Afterward, the University announced a set of goals in December 2022 for its repatriation program. By hiring Torma, the University took another step to fulfill these goals.
Before becoming the repatriation director, Torma was a liaison for the program at the University of California, Berkeley. He had also been the cultural director and tribal historic preservation officer for the Wiyot Tribe in Loleta, California.
“The opportunity to be part of a NAGPRA program that operates in that spirit is a once-in-a-lifetime chance that I am looking forward to engaging with,” Torma said.