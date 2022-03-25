A KU organization is working to raise awareness about mental health through an interactive exhibit next week.
Hawks Mind, a program through KU’s Center for Community Outreach, has partnered with Active Minds, a mental health advocacy organization, and together they are hosting the Send Silence Packing event at the university.
This exhibit will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, and it will be located on the lawn of Watson Library.
The Active Minds’ Send Silence Packing exhibit is a display that travels across the country. It consists of numerous backpacks, each one having a personal story from someone that has been affected by suicide. This display is used to end the social stigma against speaking about mental health issues and suicide.
Tabitha Foster, a program coordinator for Hawks Mind, learned about this display while doing research for Into the Streets Week (ITSW) in 2021.
ITSW is “KU’s largest advocacy-based event of the year,” according to the Center’s website.
“Our keynote event last year was supposed to be the Send Silence Packing, but because of COVID, it didn’t really work out,” said Radhia Abdirahman, executive director of the Center for Community Outreach. “So we decided to have it as one of our exhibits for this year, and try to have it as a part of the inaugural year of Hawks Mind because it is our newest program.”
Since this is a heavy topic, Hawks Mind has been working with local mental health professionals to attend the event and finding resources to hand out to attendees on March 29.
“Our main concern over these past few weeks has been securing those mental health professionals and making sure we had resources on hand and information to give to students, so that when they leave this exhibit they’re not feeling hopeless, but more hopeful for types of change they can do in relation to mental illness and suicide prevention, on and off campus,” Abdirahman said.
Abdirahman and Foster are excited for this event, as it is the first time that Send Silence Packing is coming to Kansas.
“I’m personally excited,” Foster said. “It obviously comes with the stress as well, you know, one of our goals is to make sure that this goes well, and this goes smoothly.”
Hawks Mind
Hawks Mind is the newest program through the Center for Community Outreach. The Center is a service-based organization that is made up of 13 different programs, and all of the programs are in response to students’ efforts, according to Abdirahman.
Foster did not know much about mental health before she began doing research for ITSW in fall of 2020. After learning more, she saw that there was a need for a service like Hawks Mind on campus.
“You know, [college is] an entirely different experience,” Foster said. “You’re away from home, so a lot of those pressures can weigh on your mental well-being. That sparked my passion for mental health and after Into the Streets Week, I just saw a need within the CCO and wanted to continue to grow on it.”
The Hawks Mind program officially began in June 2021 but didn’t start participating in service opportunities until around September. From September to December, Hawks Mind had around 150 service hours with many volunteers. Foster said the group was proud of this effort.
Further, Abdirahman mentioned that all of the program coordinators through CCO are unpaid.
“Our program coordinators are unpaid. They are also volunteers so that just shows the dedication and the passion they have to working with mental health advocacy and that kind of stuff,” Abdirahman said. “I’m just proud of them.”
To participate in volunteer opportunities with Hawks Mind, go to https://volunteer.ku.edu/ or email the group at hawksmind@ku.edu.