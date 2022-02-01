In commemoration of Black History Month, several organizations at the University of Kansas will be hosting events throughout February.
From the Office of Multicultural Affairs, to the Black Student Union and the Emily Taylor Center, there are a variety of virtual and in-person activities for University students, staff and faculty, along with members of the Lawrence community, to participate in.
According to Emily Taylor Center Interim Director Jen Brockman, the center and OMA are collaborating to host The Free Black Women’s Library, which will be held virtually through an Instagram Live on the ETC’s Instagram page at 6 p.m. on Feb. 2.
Through this event, campus community and individuals outside of Lawrence will select a text that is special to them that was written by Black women and femmes, also known as trans women, non-binary, or gender-fluid individuals.
“As it is a series allowing individuals to connect virtually, we hope that participants connect through the project with each other to reduce feelings of isolation, but hopefully, to foster some connection between each other," Brockman said.
The video series will occur several times throughout the spring semester. The first event will feature the creator of the The Free Black Women’s Library, Olaronke Akinmowo. Upcoming events will be led by student readers and held at 12 p.m. on March 9, April 6, and May 4. Four books will be given out per session.
“By hosting this out of the Emily Taylor Center it is a signature event for our signature program,” Brockman said. “It shows that having these conversations, honoring the work and the brilliance and the activism of Black leaders in our community is a call to action for all departments and units across campus. It's a small series of a much larger conversation that needs to be happening in many pockets across campus.”
According to OMA Program Coordinator Cierra Roberson, on Feb. 1 OMA will host a “Launch Party” at the Sabatini Multicultural Resource Center lobby where students will be able to gather, eat snacks and receive versions of their monthly calendar events.
On Feb. 16, OMA will be collaborating with the Center of Sexuality and Gender Diversity and Health Education Resource Office to provide HIV testing in the Sabatini conference room.
Roberson said that OMA will be finishing off the month with a Black History Month celebration on Feb. 28. For more information, go to the OMA’s Instagram page.
“What I am looking forward to most from these Black History Month events is giving Black students the space to be in community with each other. These events are specifically curated with Black students in mind,” Roberson said. “Because we celebrate Blackness year-round, we don’t place emphasis on trying to teach non-Black folks about the Black experience through Black trauma or examples of Black exceptionalism in 28 days. Each event is intentionally focusing on joy as we think Black students deserve space to be celebrated and celebrate with each other.”
According to the Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity Program Coordinator Zach Parker, on the first Thursday of every month from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the Center will be hosting a social group called “Queer Students of Color,” which is designed for queer and trans BIPOC students. The next meeting will take place on Feb. 3 in the Center, located on the 4th floor of the Union.
In addition to this, the Center will be hosting a social media campaign on their Instagram page which highlights four Black, queer and trans writers.
“We’re celebrating Black History Month all month long through a social media campaign which highlights four different Black queer & trans authors and poets, showcasing their work, and inviting readers to pick up one of their books,” Parker said. “Additionally, we’ll be giving away copies of the book to students who put their name into a drawing at the Center as a partnership with the English Department here at KU.”
According to the BSU President Javen Betts, BSU will be hosting events each week throughout February. The BSU plans to start the month with a Black History Netflix party on Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. through Zoom, in order to celebrate Black media.
On Feb. 9, BSU will be hosting another Zoom event at 6 p.m. where participants can paint together in order to celebrate Black art. To attend the virtual events, check out BSU’s Instagram page where the Zoom link will be in their bio.
“We are doing weekly events in February as a result of COVID,” Betts said. “Our first two events will be virtual in order to be respectful of others and help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.”
Betts said that on Feb. 16 the organization will be attending a tour of the District Attorney's Office in Kansas City, Kansas from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. to converse with a variety of attorneys.
Lastly, BSU will be hosting a General Assembly on Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. in the Burge Union to focus and celebrate Black love.
“The biggest thing I want students to do is to come and embrace the culture," Betts said. "Another thing is to come and want to be educated. It’s so important to dive deep into the culture and to be able to embrace it and appreciate it.”