The Panhellenic Association at the University of Kansas celebrated International Women’s Day on Monday and continues to celebrate Women’s History Month through the remainder of March.
Since its founding at KU in 1905, the Panhellenic Association serves to increase the influence of sororities in college life. All members that join an organization are members of the Panhellenic Association for life.
“International Women’s Day is all about honoring women’s political, economic and social achievements,” said Lauryn Sall, Director of Panhellenic Public Relations.
Sall said the Panhellenic community strives every day toward excellence in using their four founding pillars of leadership, scholarship, friendship and service.
Executive members are making it a priority to inform members and community members of the history of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month. They also share resources, including how to submit an incident report on their website.
“A lot of people don’t know the history of women at KU, they just know the women here and now,” Sall said. “It is important that we honor the women that have helped make today possible.”
The Panhellenic founding pillars help provide a space for women to enact change on campus. Organizations used their social media platforms as a place to celebrate International Women’s Day safely.
“Our attitude is that we acknowledge that our organization is not perfect, however, we realize we are in an environment where we can make a change,” said Sadie Williams, Panhellenic Association President. “We focus on preparing our members to be the best versions of themselves through education and empowerment.”
With a central goal of giving back to the members of the organization, the Panhellenic executive team said they hope to prepare members for their time at KU and beyond. The Panhellenic Association is a social organization — which makes functioning through a pandemic challenging. However, throughout the 2020-21 academic year, there have not been any administrative sanctions on Panhellenic organizations.
“Huge credit to the chapters for following all policies and complying with regulations and just rolling with everything that has happened over the last year,” Williams said. “All of the chapters have been accommodating and understanding of the long-term safety of members.”
Due to the pandemic, all Panhellenic celebrations are being held virtually via the Panhellenic Instagram account. Posts are showcasing the history of International Women’s Day along with merchandise giveaways.
“The advice that I have for women across campus is to use your voice, whether you are a member of the Panhellenic community or not,” Williams said. “Women are stepped over because of traditional gender roles at KU, and do not deserve to live in fear of doing things that men on campus can do.”