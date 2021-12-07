The University of Kansas paused its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees following an injunction by a federal judge in Georgia to halt the mandate, according to a statement from the office of the chancellor.
The university’s decision is effective immediately, according to the statement. Employees will not need to take further action as of right now.
About 83% of KU employees on the Edwards and Lawrence campuses have uploaded documentation confirming they are fully vaccinated, according to the statement.
“We want to thank all of you who helped KU work toward fulfilling the mandate up to this point,” the statement said. “We believe the actual vaccination rate among our employees to be even higher than that.”
The statement encouraged employees to seek a booster if they’re eligible at https://www.vaccines.gov/.