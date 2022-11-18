Hyunjin Seo, a professor and Oscar Stauffer Chair in the William Allen School of Journalism and Mass Communications, has spent the past three years at KU providing technology education for women recently released from incarceration.
Known as the RETURN Project, the program focuses on formerly incarcerated women in Kansas and Missouri and follows a system that covers different technology skills and software. Participants learn how to use Microsoft Office programs like Excel and Word, as well as take classes on online privacy security and basic coding skills.
“Technology education is important because these days you use technology in every aspect, whether it's civic, health, cultural, social,” the founding director of KU’s Center for Digital Inclusion, Seo said. “Particularly at this point, most reentry programs are geared towards men because men are still the majority of the prison population.”
Seo said the implementation of digital education could allow for recently incarcerated individuals to gain employment after leaving jail or prison.
Community partners, like public libraries, nonprofit organizations supporting women’s re-entry, and parole officers within the Department of Corrections, help promote the program. Office hours are held weekly in the Lawrence, Topeka and Kansas City public libraries.
Seo came to KU’s William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communications in 2011. She is originally from South Korea, where she worked as a journalist covering politics and diplomacy and as a strategic communications coordinator for diplomatic agencies.
Once at KU, she began her research on how individuals and organizations use technology to achieve their goals.
“...as we rely more on technologies, we also have to recognize that a significant proportion of people in our country and around the world do not have stable access to the internet or digital devices,” Seo said. “I have been thinking how, you know, based on my research, what can I do to help narrow the digital divide?”
As for her individual role, Seo serves as the Project Principal Investigator, managing and leading the 18 members from KU and the University of Missouri-Kansas City undergraduate students, graduate students and professors who research and offer research-informed technology education.
So far, the program has about 180 participants and has issued about 100 certificates. Women involved have incorporated their skills in corporate and technology jobs.
As of Nov. 3, the Spencer Museum of Art is hosting an interactive exhibition in conjunction with Lawrence Public Library about formerly incarcerated women reentering society. The exhibition, called “How the Light Gets In,” allows the women to share their experiences.
The RETURN Project follows the motto, “train the trainer,” says Seo.
Some participants now serve as mentors for similarly situated women.
“It's really wonderful to see that our participants apply the skills they gained to employment settings, but also their everyday lives,” Seo said. “We hear from our participants that they are now employed because they were able to demonstrate that they can utilize technology effectively.”
“We’re very excited about what we have accomplished,” Seo said.