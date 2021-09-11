When a student mentioned a video game in class, University of Kansas history professor Andrew Denning decided to do his own homework and play Call of Duty.
During a break, he took it upon himself to sit down with a controller in hand and see what exactly he was missing. Denning played through recent blockbuster titles like Wolfenstein: The New Order, Red Dead Redemption II and Call of Duty: WWII.
“I was finding that a lot of my students were coming up and talking about video games and how they learned about the subject [history] through video games,” Denning said.
After hearing this feedback from his students, Denning saw an opportunity to capture more young minds with his teaching and incorporate it into his research.
Denning will discuss the relationship between students and how video games represent history at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Hall Center for the Humanities.
Denning’s article, “Deep Play? Video Games and the Historical Imaginary,” published in the American Historical Review, was his first step to communicate his research.
He describes in his article how video games like Wolfenstein and its subsequent sequel frame younger generations’ perceptions of history.
“The industry made $180 billion last year, more than the global film industry and North American sports combined,” Denning said.
Unlike movies or books, Denning argues video games have a deeper immersion for the player to experience aspects of history, specifically from Nazi Germany.
Professors who teach this history shouldn’t disqualify the game’s misrepresentation of history, Denning said. Instead, they should look at what the games are presenting and build off of it to understand how they influence students’ understanding of history.
“They are often understanding Nazi Germany [more] through video games and film than they are from scholars,” Denning said.
Denning has used other forms of pop culture in his classes before and plans to incorporate historical games in his future classes.
Older generations grew up playing games like Oregon Trail in schools in the ‘80s and ‘90s, and that new games are a way for professors and students to spark conversations in the classroom, Denning said.
“I’m reluctant to tell my students to buy a $60 game,” Denning said. “Even playing a game for a class can still feel like homework.’’
But for interested students, it is another way to become engaged in lectures. He also said there are other ways for students to consume these games. Access to Let’s Play videos and online forums are options for those who don’t have money for expensive entertainment pieces.
Eliott Reeder, the communications coordinator for the Hall Center for the Humanities, said Denning’s lecture is another way for the center to engage with undergrads.
Students and faculty can sign up to attend Denning’s lecture stream at the Hall Center’s Crowdcast page here.