At the University of Kansas, professors with expertise in supernatural lore are finding creative ways to incorporate paranormal topics into their lesson plans.

Ani Kokobobo, KU associate professor and chair of the department of Slavic and Eurasian Languages & Literatures, is teaching a class this semester called “The Vampire in Literature, Film and Television.”

The class has grown in popularity since the first time it was offered in spring 2021, with nearly 75 students now enrolled, she said.

Kokobobo is one of KU’s many professors with expertise in the supernatural who also incorporate it into their classes.

The drama “True Blood” is what first got Kokobobo interested in vampires, she said. She also enjoys “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and other modern portrayals of vampires.

“It’s really interesting to think about how, over time, vampires went from simple undead creatures in Eastern Europe to the modern vampires we have today,” she said.

The class spends a lot of time discussing Bram Stoker’s “Dracula,” and how the character and vampires themselves have evolved to be more human, in many ways.

“We use the vampire to talk about broader ethical issues,” she said. “It helps us discover our own ethical code and how we define humanity.”

One of the assignments that students have in the class is to respond to a prompt asking them to imagine that they’ve just become a vampire and how they would live their first week.

“Are there unethical things you have to do?” Kokobobo said. “This is a creature that has to feed off others to survive.”

These questions create discussions in the class about ethical theories. For example, a theory from Immanuel Kant, that states that it is immoral to use others as a means to an end.

“Do you pay someone? Do you ask permission? How do you get around that?” said Kokobobo.“It’s just very interesting to see how students wrestle with it.”

Jane Barnette, associate professor in the university's department of Theatre and Dance, is teaching a class on witches this upcoming spring semester, called “Witches in Popular Culture.”

Barnette is also writing a book about the representation of witch characters on stage and on screen.

Barnette said she became interested in witches when she was young.

“Like so many kids, I was interested in the ‘Wicked Witch of the West,’ ‘Elphaba’ and all the tropes,” she said. “I’m definitely intrigued by Agatha Harkness in ‘WandaVision.’”

Barnette has been doing research on witches for many years and said that they have more meaning than just entertainment.

“The thing I’ve always loved about witches is that they write their own rules,” she said. “They’re a kind of icon of strong women. Men can be witches as well, but typically we think of female witches, and as a woman myself, the idea of living outside of patriarchal control is really what attracted me.”

There’s a lot of interest in witchcraft among Generation Z and TikTok culture.

“I love seeing young people get interested in witches,” Barnette said.

The interest comes with its ups and downs though, she said, as there is a common misconception that witchcraft has to be connected to the devil.

“There are Christian witches, Jewish witches and Islamic witches,” she said. “The notion of witches is not always connected to religion at all.”

Peter Czerwinski, a junior environmental studies major from Wilmette, Illinois, said the supernatural offers an escape.

“It allows us to jump into a new world with different experiences,” he said.

This makes holidays, like Halloween, even more enticing, he said.

“That’s part of why Halloween is such a popular holiday,” he said. “Anyone can be whoever they want for a night of fun, it makes it easy to forget about the stresses of regular life.”