University of Kansas leaders recommended tuition rates stay flat for the 2021-2022 school year, according to a presentation made to the Kansas Board of Regents Wednesday. The Kansas Board of Regents also approved KU’s capital improvement plan, which included a second Integrated Sciences Building.
Tuition rates at KU have stayed flat for the last three years for resident undergraduate students and two years for non-resident undergraduate students, according to the proposal submitted to the Kansas Board of Regents.
“Given the extraordinary negative impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on our students and their families, KU has taken the action of proposing no increase in tuition for our students,” KU officials said in the proposal.
The Board of Regents also approved KU’s capital improvement plan, which included plans for a second Integrated Sciences Building. Despite this, KU spokesperson Erinn Barcomb-Peterson said the university is no closer to beginning construction on the building.
“ISB 2 will not be built unless it is funded,” Barcomb-Peterson said. “Any suggestion that today’s KBOR approval of the capital improvement plan puts ISB 2 closer to construction would be inaccurate.”
In September, Vice Chancellor for Research Simon Atkinson said KU was beginning to plan and design the second Integrated Sciences Building to ensure it was “shovel-ready” to take advantage of federal funding should it become available.
Atkinson cited the stimulus package passed after the Great Recession of 2008-2009, which helped fund new facilities for the School of Engineering, as an example of federal funds KU had utilized in the past.
“Given the pandemic’s devastating impact on the U.S. economy, many voices in Washington are calling for a similar stimulus package,” Atkinson said. “To ensure that KU is well-positioned to take advantage of these funds, should they materialize, we have begun the planning and design phase for a new facility that would be built if KU were able to secure the significant funding needed for its construction.”
However, in the September message, Atkinson said KU was a “long way from being able to make this facility a reality.”
“Sorely needed as it is, we must have outside support to build it,” Atkinson said.