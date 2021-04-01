University of Kansas Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer and Chancellor Douglas Girod took questions from members of the Faculty Senate over a wide range of topics in a 2-hour town hall Wednesday afternoon.
Senators had questions covering the administration's handling of the recent KBOR policy allowing for universities to terminate tenured faculty members to help manage budget deficits caused by COVID-19. KU has been the only Kansas regent university to not reject the policy.
Girod said the KBOR policy will be KU’s last resort in dealing with the budget issues facing the university, but added it would not be responsible for him to reject it.
“I cannot, as the steward [of KU], say fiscally that is not an absolute possibility, depending on how things play out,” Girod said. “I don't think it'll be a possibility. I hope it's not a possibility.”
When asked, on a scale of one to ten, how important tenure protections were to KU being a research intensive university, both Girod and Bichelmeyer indicated it was a 10.
Bichelmeyer and Girod were asked about faculty morale in a pre-submitted question provided by a faculty member, who said they work more than 60 hours per week and “faculty morale is at an all time low.”
In response, Girod said faculty and staff at KU deserved to be paid more for the work they do.
“We're not paying our people what they deserve,” he said. “Whether it's faculty or staff or graduate students, none of this university, in my opinion, are being paid what they deserve.”
Bichelmeyer addressed concerns about the lack of transparency with university governance when the administration reorganized the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging last winter.
“Ultimately, I can ask a lot of people for their opinions and their perspectives and hear what they have to say,” Bichelmeyer said. “But, ultimately the decisions on these matters are mine and the Chancellor's, and we certainly cannot, literally cannot speak about personnel matters because that is against the law.”
Bichelmeyer provided members of the town hall an update on KU’s budget situation after KU received federal funds from the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress.
“It is good news that [the budget deficit] is not as dire as we might have thought because our enrollments didn't go down as much as they would have,” Bichelmeyer said. “The fact that this is structural and not one time that the federal funds may offer us some opportunity to extend our workout so that it won't be so immediate.”
Bichelmeyer added they will release a more accurate full budget picture in the coming weeks.