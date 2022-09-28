The KU Public Safety Office recently created a free online bicycle registration program in hopes to reduce criminal opportunity on campus.
The program began two weeks ago after KU PSO received multiple inquiries from students asking if there was a registry already in place. By creating a database of serial numbers of the bicycles around campus, KU PSO believes that it will simplify the process of returning a stolen bicycle to its rightful owner.
Around 40 to 50 bicycles get stolen yearly on campus, according to James Druen, Deputy Chief of KU PSO.
“We have found that typically most people do not know or have access to the serial number of their bicycle which is a key piece of information to identify the bicycle as theirs,” Druen said.
The online registration form asks students to simply upload a photo of their bicycle and the serial number, along with their contact information.
If your bicycle does not have a serial number, you can contact KU PSO and arrange for it to be marked so that it can be identified and registered.
There are currently only four bicycles registered, but KU PSO is hoping to add more as students learn about the registry, Druen said.
Those interested can find more information on registering your bicycle here.