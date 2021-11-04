When a GroupMe message warning members of a University of Kansas sorority of a potential targeted threat of roofies circulated on social media in spring 2021, many students alerted KU. Ultimately, though, no one came forward to KU with a report of being drugged, officials said.

“Hi everyone! Please be careful at the bars this week. We were informed a fraternity is to ‘roofy’ 15 girls each as a pledge obligation,” a GroupMe message sent in a sorority chapter group in March read. “Always monitor your drink at all times and be safe!”

The message indicated that a fraternity was allegedly hazing its new members by requiring them to drug 15 women each, noting that it may be just “bar talk,” but to take precautions.

The sorority was first notified by a security guard from Mil-Spec Safety and Security, a company that provides on-site security officers and self-defense training, said Zac Marrs, a Mil-Spec security officer in Lawrence. Marrs, who provides security to a KU sorority, heard of the threat from his daughter who goes to KU, and wanted to warn his clients, despite it being hearsay at the time, he said.

“It was all hearsay and like I said when I talked to our clients was, ‘This is not documented, but being hearsay, I'd rather inform everyone and be completely wrong than keep it to myself and find out that some people suffered because of it,’” Marrs said. “I let our clients know simply so they could let their people know to be very very much aware that weekend.”

Marrs declined to comment on what sorority he worked with.

Members of Greek life were notified of the potential threat in an email from former Sorority and Fraternity Life Director Ethan Stubbs, who said the office was “actively working to uncover more about the allegations,” according to the email obtained by the Kansan through the Kansas Open Records Act.

“It’s unfortunate that I am sending this email to you on a Sunday, however, I did want to acknowledge that SFL/institution are aware of recent disturbing reports about an alleged practice by members of our sorority and fraternity life community,” Stubbs said in the email sent on March 7. “Specifically, reports whereby young women are to be or have been targeted at bars (by being roofied) as part of a new member/member challenge and that this practice is alleged to be attributed to a chapter within the Interfraternity Council (IFC).”

The Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards received multiple notifications of the threat, said Katie Treadwell, the office’s director. However, no individual made a report to the office on behalf of themself or a friend that they were drugged, she said.

“We know with any type of sexual harassment or sexual assault people come forward at all different times and sometimes they never come forward for reasons that are entirely personal to them,” Treadwell said. “We never had anyone that came forward and said, ‘This happened to me, I'd like you to look into it.’ That left us with not a lot of information and there were certainly a lot of reports on social media but not a lot of details that we could really, truly investigate.”

Representatives from the Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Association did not respond to interview requests by time of publication.

Drug-facilitated sexual assault

Over one-fourth of undergraduate women at KU reported being sexually assaulted, according to a survey conducted by the Association of American Universities in 2019, and nearly 75% of them said they didn’t report it.

A study of “drink spiking” at three colleges in 2017 found that 1 in 13 individuals reported being drugged while on a college campus, and many women said after they were drugged, they were sexually assaulted.

“Any kind of drug-facilitated sexual assault or alcohol-facilitated sexual assault kind of increases a lot of confusion around the event and what’s happening,” said Chrissy Heikkila, executive director of the Lawrence Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center. “It goes through your system so quickly so it’s often hard for people to tell what drug, when you were drugged and the experience around it.”

Common drugs used in drug-facilitated sexual assault that are often referred to as “roofies” are Rohypnol, GHB and ketamine. In many cases involving these drugs, alcohol is involved to increase the effects, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“We know that drug-facilitated sexual assault is often correlated with alcohol-facilitated sexual assault. They both are used in a way that can camouflage a situation and make it confusing for survivors to remember what the situation was, which can be really challenging for the healing process too then,” Heikkila said.

Although alcohol is not commonly referred to as a drug in instances of drug-facilitated sexual assault, it is one of the most pervasive used to facilitate violence, said Jen Brockman, director of KU’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Education Center.

“Alcohol is the largest and most frequent contributing drug that is weaponized to facilitate sexual violence,” Brockman said. “So, while the utilization of things such as Rohypnol, GHB or ketamine do occur, those tend to be used to steer the conversation and reduce our awareness of the role that alcohol plays by those who wish to cause harm.”

Alcohol-facilitated sexual assault is especially prevalent on college campuses, Brockman said, and in addition to combining alcohol with Rohypnol, GHB or ketamine, perpetrators may also use more easily accessible prescription drugs such as Xanax to facilitate sexual assault.

KU is currently investigating an alleged drugging and sexual assault at Phi Kappa Psi, which sparked days of protests on campus that brought hundreds of students calling for justice for Jane Doe and other victims of sexual violence.

‘A culture of distrust’

Despite many people not reporting instances of drugging while on campus, it is something students and often women in Greek life — are susceptible to, said Grace Reading, a trained sexual assault victim advocate and member of Strip Your Letters, an activist group that addresses systemic issues in Greek life.

“Especially in Greek life where there’s so much access to drugs for anyone who wants to use them...it makes it easy for perpetrators in an already vulnerable system to abuse it,” Reading said. “Specifically, on KU’s campus surrounding Greek life, you see a lot of it happening in that red zone at the beginning of the fall semester.”

Freshmen women are especially susceptible to drug-facilitated sexual assault on the Sunday night before fall classes start, she said. It is colloquially referred to as “3:01” or “shark night” and is the first time individuals involved with sorority recruitment, which ends the Sunday before classes at 3 p.m., are allowed to interact with people outside of recruitment and drink alcohol.

“Your first interaction with Greek life if you’re a sorority member is going to a frat house on 3:01 night or shark night. Your first interaction is this dark atmosphere where people are drinking, where you’re interacting with people you’ve never met and your support system is made up of people you’ve really never met until that day,” Reading said.

When Strip Your Letters posted the GroupMe message on March 8 that warned of a threat of “roofies”, Brockman said SAPEC employees saw an overwhelming response from students who were not surprised that this practice may be happening at KU.

“Outside of the specific social media posts that were made, there was the response from our community of, ‘Yeah, that tracks,’” Brockman said. “For our office what stood out to us even more was the fact of this culture of concern and culture of distrust within each other, and real concern about the safety and well-being that we had for each other.”

But to get to the root of the issue, SAPEC is working with students to address the needed cultural shift surrounding sexual violence prevention by actively collaborating with community members to teach effective bystander intervention and consent training, Brockman said.

“The way we prevent violence is you take the education, you take the research, and then you translate it into practice in your community,” she said. “That is a long-term change and it takes a lot of work but it’s the most effective way to do it."

“We’re hoping we will start to see those shifts continue as we’re seeing them in student-led activism, we’re seeing increased rates of reports, which are all indicators of students taking information and putting that into practice by talking about when harm has happened, demanding that the university addresses the harm and demanding shifts in culture and climate in our community,” Brockman continued.