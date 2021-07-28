The University of Kansas recommended all students, staff, faculty and visitors wear masks inside, regardless of vaccination status, Chancellor Douglas Girod said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. However, the university will not mandate masks for anyone, according to the statement.
This change in policy from university leadership comes after the Center for Disease Control released updated guidance on mask wearing indoors as the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads.
In the updated C.D.C. guidance, everyone, including vaccinated individuals, are recommended to wear masks indoors in areas with "substantial or high transmission."
The Lawrence Douglas County Public Health Department released a statement updating their recommendation to align with the C.D.C. guidance Tuesday afternoon.
“Especially because of the increasing hospitalizations and cases in our county, LDCPH is strongly recommending the public continue to follow CDC’s guidance, which now recommends indoor mask wearing in public settings for everyone 2 and older,” said Dan Partridge, Director of Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health.
Currently, Douglas County has an approximate increase of 15 new cases of COVID-19 per day. This is the highest case count since February, according to the statement.
Both the Chancellor, C.D.C. and LDCPH Department urged anyone who has not yet received the vaccine to get vaccinated.
Not a single person in Douglas County who has been hospitalized for COVID-19 was fully vaccinated, LDCPH said in a statement.
“Now is the time if you have been holding out on a vaccination,” said Dr. Thomas Marcellino, Local Health Officer. “We have no reports of a fully vaccinated Douglas County resident to date having to be hospitalized for COVID. The vaccines are providing great protection for everyone, especially our most vulnerable populations."
Members of the KU community can get vaccinated by making an appointment at Watkins Health Center or visiting vaccines.gov.
"With the contagious Delta variant in our community, those unvaccinated are the most at risk for severe illness, including hospitalization and potentially death, so wearing masks and getting vaccinated are the best tools we have right now in this ongoing pandemic," Marcellino said.
Students who are vaccinated are encouraged to upload a copy of their vaccination card to the Watkins Patient Portal, Girod said.