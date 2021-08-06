The University of Kansas reinstated its policy Friday, mandating individuals wear a face mask over their nose and mouth in all indoor spaces on both the Edwards and Lawrence campuses, regardless of vaccination status, according to a message to the campus from Chancellor Douglas Girod.
This announcement follows the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation that vaccinated individuals return to wearing masks in public indoor spaces, due to recent data surrounding the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, which has a higher transmission rate than previous strains.
In addition to the requirement of masks indoors on campus, the University strongly recommends masks in outdoor crowded spaces on campus.
“The mask mandate is an important and hopefully short-lived step that will enable us to prioritize health and safety while maintaining our commitment to a full on-campus experience for students this fall,” Girod said in the Friday announcement. “I know I can count on our talented faculty and staff to continue preparing for in-person instruction and all of the opportunities our students expect and deserve this semester.”
The announcement comes as cases in Douglas County have risen to their highest levels since February, according to data from the Lawrence Douglas County Public Health Department.
Other colleges like Wichita State University, Kansas State University and the University of Missouri have all enacted similar mandates in recent days.
Girod also emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated. Vaccines are available at no cost in Douglas County and elsewhere. The LDCPHD has information available for those looking to get the vaccine.
The University is still not requiring the vaccine, but is strongly encouraging it.
While state law limits the University’s ability to require vaccines or proof of vaccination, university officials strongly encourage students who have received the vaccines to upload their information to the Watkins Patient Portal. This will enable the University to have accurate data to inform further decisions.
“I am proud to be a part of an institution that continues to prioritize health and safety while still fulfilling our obligations to our students, state and society,” Girod said.
Classes for the fall semester begin Monday, August 23.