The University of Kansas will require all students, staff and faculty to receive a COVID-19 test before returning to campus, leadership announced Wednesday in a message.
Around mid-July, KU leadership shared it would test every individual for the coronavirus through a saliva test. The idea was that administrators would be able to understand how much the virus already spread among its students before they entered classrooms. The details at the time of how and when the institution would distribute those tests were unclear.
On Wednesday, a more detailed plan was rolled out through protect.ku.edu, the webpage leadership has used a one-stop shop regarding all inquiries about how students can return safely to campus.
The Protect KU website previously had language earlier Wednesday indicating testing wouldn’t be required for all students, out of respect for the Fourth Amendment, which prohibits unreasonable searches or seizures. That was posted in error by the institution, a spokesperson told the Kansan. All students — including those living on campus and off campus — will have to take a test.
KU will provide testing for all students, staff and faculty for free. Individuals will be required to make an appointment at a drive through testing site to complete the saliva test.
“It is my hope that you will view this testing event not only as an opportunity for you as an individual but also about a chance to demonstrate your responsibility to the health of our entire community,” Chancellor Douglas Girod said in a statement. “If we are to be successful in welcoming more of our population back to campus this fall, all of us will have to do our part.”
Students living in on-campus housing will not have to make an appointment for drive-through testing, but will complete their test as part of the check-in process at the front desk of their hall.
Students living off-campus will be tested in the Park and Ride lots on the west side of KU’s campus. Testing will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Aug. 14 to Aug. 23, with a required appointment. Masks will also be required at the testing site.
Some students may be tested through different groups, such as Greek life or ROTC, and will be notified if they report for testing at a different location.
Faculty and staff go through drive-up testing at the LMH Health West Campus site at LMH Health West from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Aug. 14 through Aug. 21, with a required appointment.
No one should eat, drink, chew gum, smoke or brush teeth 30 minutes in advance of the COVID-19 saliva test, according to the website.
The test’s results will be available within 24-48 hours.
Students will need to bring a cell phone to their appointment to register their test and will provide contact information so they can receive results. Testing staff will be able to assist those who don’t have a cell phone in registering their test.
Students, staff and faculty at the KU Edwards Campus will also receive testing, but Wednesday’s announcement did not include details about when and where it would take place. That information will be released separately, according to the announcement from Girod.
Those who test positive will be contacted by a health official, Girod said. Positive results will be reported to local health officials and Watkins Health Services. Results will also be reported to KU Student Affairs, KU Student Housing and KU Human Resources, when applicable.
KU Student Housing will provide spaces for residents who test positive to isolate, according to its reopening plan.
The Kansas Legislature passed a bill in June that made contact tracing voluntary. Individuals who test positive can opt out of contact-tracing, according to Kansas law, but if they choose to participate, it will be conducted by the Douglas County health department.
The cost of the testing program is around $2.8 million, and funding is provided through the SPARK fund through the State of Kansas. KU leadership announced in mid-July they would partner with Clinical Reference Laboratory in Lenexa to process results.
More information is available at https://protect.ku.edu/covid-19-testing-information.