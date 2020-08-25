The University of Kansas confirmed 133 new cases of the coronavirus on campus, according to a message from Chancellor Douglas Girod Tuesday.
KU now has 222 positive test results from its mandatory testing out of 19,452 tests received — a positive rate of 1.14%. According to the latest results, 216 students, and six faculty and staff members tested positive.
“The overall positivity rate is in line with what we expected and are prepared to manage, and it represents a slight decrease from the initial round of results we shared last Thursday,” Girod said in a statement. “We always expected to see some positive tests from this effort.”
In Greek life, 133 students tested positive out of 2,433 tests received — a positive rate of 5.47%. It’s nearly five times the university average.
“We applaud that community for participating in our testing efforts so far and for proactively working with us to take measures to improve health and safety,” Girod said. “We commend the members of this community who are taking positive steps to this end, and encourage that work to continue.”
Members of two fraternities — Kappa Sigma and Phi Kappa Psi — are banned from campus, excluding Watkins Health Center, for 14 days after both organizations held social events over the weekend.
Some results from testing over the weekend are not included in the update, Girod said. Additional results will be released Friday.
Of the 139 people tested at KU’s Edwards Campus, no one tested positive.
Last week, KU reported 89 positive cases from over 7,000 results received.
“Notably, our positivity rate is lower than rates of the general population from Douglas County,” Girod said. “We know our situation is fluid and can change rapidly, but overall, these results suggest we are starting the semester in a good place.”
Douglas County has at least 1,037 confirmed cases as of Tuesday afternoon.
“The ways to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 remain clear: Wear a mask, stay six feet apart from others, and wash your hands,” Girod said. “Again, all of us need to do our part.”