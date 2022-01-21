The University of Kansas reported 142 new cases of COVID-19 since Jan. 13, according to an update to the university’s dashboard on Friday.
The university administered 565 tests between Jan. 13 and Jan. 19, with 423 negative results returning, for a positivity rate of 25.13%.
As of Jan. 13, eight people in student housing at the university were in isolation, with one person in quarantine.
On Friday, Douglas County reported 846 new cases of COVID-19, according to an update on the county’s dashboard. There are 6,318 current active cases, for an overall positivity rate of 25.2%. 28 inpatients at Lawrence Memorial Hospital have tested positive.
On Wednesday, LMH Health sent a community update email which detailed the current situation in the Lawrence area and at the hospital. In the email, Rebecca Smith, vice president of strategic communications at LMH Health, said the infection rate in the community is “incredibly high.”
Due to the high positivity rate, Smith emphasized various mitigation efforts in her email, including avoiding mass gatherings and wearing a mask. The current mask mandate in Douglas County will be in effect until Feb. 9.