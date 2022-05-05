Community members gathered Tuesday at the Lawrence Public Library for a discussion on local bird populations, and why they may be in decline.
Mark Robbins, Ornithology collection manager for the University of Kansas Biodiversity Institute, spoke about the decline in bird population across the nation.
Robbins said his passion for birds began at a young age.
“I appreciate everything, whether it's reptiles, fish, whatever, but my real passion is birds,” he said.
Robbins said there has been a decline in the overall bird population in North America by an estimated 2.9 billion. There are many factors that have led to this decline, which is why Robbins wants to educate people about this topic.
“Education takes it a long ways and that's why I tried to do this talk,” Robbins said.
For Lawrence resident Kara Funk and her husband Richard, they attended this presentation because of their interest in the birds in their yard. Kara Funk said she has several favorite birds she sees at her bird feeders.
“We like bluebirds, we like cardinals and woodpeckers,” Kara Funk said.
Richard Funk has been carving wooden birds for over 20 years, which is one of his hobbies. Richard Funk said he has donated some of his carvings to Friends of Kaw, an organization in Lawrence whose mission is to protect the Kaw River.
“They have a fundraiser, Beers of the Kaw, and they have a silent auction so he does some bird decoys,” Kara Funk said.
Jake Vail is an information assistant for the Lawrence Public Library. He said he was happy with the turnout of the presentation.
“It's hard to guess, for programs like this, whether you're gonna get 15 people or 50. And we're kind of in the middle of there,” Vail said.
Vail said this presentation was related to the library’s Seed Library, which started five years ago.
“Every spring, the library puts together garden seeds, native plants, and vegetables and flowers. And to sort of tie things in with that seed library, we try to do some other programs that are just about outdoors, very generally speaking,” Vail said.
During the spring many migratory birds pass through this region, and Vail said he wants more people to get outside to see the birds.
“Get outside, look at the birds, go to the wetlands. It's the best place to start,” Vail said.