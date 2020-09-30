The University of Kansas increased its social mobility ranking by eight spots after a U.S. News & World Report ranked KU fourth to last in its ability to recruit and retain Pell Grant eligible students in 2019.
KU now ranks 369 out of 381 schools in the nation in social mobility, according to the most recent U.S. News & World Report. Social mobility evaluates the success of universities in recruiting and retaining Pell Grant recipients — students with an annual household income of $50,000 or less.
After last year’s rankings were released, KU Student Senate formed an ad hoc committee to look into social mobility at KU and determine ways of narrowing the socioeconomic gap on campus. The ad hoc committee on social mobility released a report in April outlining 12 recommendations for KU to recruit and retain Pell Grant students.
“The ad-hoc-committee was able to bring social mobility to the front line of Student Senate,” said Committee Chair Martin Vazques.
The ad hoc committee is in the process of convening a Chancellor Task Force to review its recommendations made to elevate the status of economically disadvantaged students.
The task force would provide more support from the KU administration to give a voice to economically disadvantaged students.
The recommendations are split into two sets. The first set is to help orient students before they attend KU and the second set is focused on promoting student growth while on campus.
Student Senate’s intent is to open up opportunities and resources that would traditionally help students with higher socioeconomic backgrounds obtain jobs after college, said Student Body President Apramay Mishra.
“We’re looking at ways in which we can use resources like the alumni network and KU Career Center to specifically [build] these students’ [networks]," Mishra said.
Pell-eligible and economically disadvantaged students’ retention rates are almost 15 percentage points behind that of the average KU retention, according to the report.
Student Senate plans to meet with a social mobility adviser to review their plan, Vasquez said.
“We are bringing that initiative and effort to bring those students up,” Vasquez said. “Getting [administration] to look at our recommendations is our first step.”
Outside of social mobility, KU ranked 124 out of 389 national universities overall and 60 out of 209 public schools.