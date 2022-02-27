The University of Kansas is working to finalize its movement toward a “test-blind” admissions process, where standardized test scores will no longer be considered in the student admission or scholarship awarding process. These changes could offer more college opportunities and scholarships to a wider variety of students, KU students and studies say.
Historically, KU has required a GPA submission combined with a test score, either the ACT or SAT, to enroll at KU and then qualify for a scholarship, said Lisa Kress, KU’s director of undergraduate admissions.
When fall 2020 hit, KU temporarily changed requirements, making test scores optional. But KU was already headed in this direction, following a nationwide trend, even before the COVID-19 pandemic began early in 2020, Kress said.
“The other five state universities, before the pandemic began, already requested to have the optional test score to be admitted,” Kress said. “Then when the pandemic hit, we saw less students being able to take the ACT or less having opportunities to re-take the ACTs.”
Kansas Board of Regents State Statute must approve admissions requirements before they are finalized, so KU’s previous changes were temporary. KU’s proposal for a permanent change to the test-blind enrollment process for fall 2022 is still in the approval process, Kress said.
Currently, automatic admission into KU requires a student to have a 3.25 GPA on a 4.0 scale, or 21 ACT/1060 SAT, and a 2.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale, Kress said. If a student is without a test score and has below a 3.25 GPA, they can still be reviewed and considered for admission. Scholarship, on the other hand, is awarded based solely on GPA, she said.
In high schools, administrators are seeing a change in trends of students taking ACTs, because of the pandemic and the new test-blind approach, said Lori Stussie, Lawrence High School’s counseling department chair.
“What we are seeing as an impact of not having a required test score for admissions or scholarships at many colleges is that students are not re-taking the ACTs,” Stussie said. “That score is not as important to them as it once was.”
Stussie did say that once students are into their senior years and decide on colleges, they have fewer opportunities to re-take standardized tests, so students are still taking standardized tests to avoid running out of time. What has changed is students are no longer repeatedly taking them like years past, Stussie said.
“We had kids that would re-take the ACTs five times, but we aren’t seeing any of that,” she said.
Lawrence High also offers waivers to students who need assistance paying for standardized tests. The ACT is $63 without the writing section and $88 including the writing section, while the SAT costs $55.
“I haven’t had a single student that needs a fee waiver ask me for a fee waiver this whole year,” Stussie said. “That is just one small percentage of the population, but the trend that I am seeing is students are taking it that one time for free - we do still have kids that are taking it multiple times because they haven’t made a college decision and don’t know what’s going to be required, but nothing like we used to see.”
Isabel Warner, a sophomore double major in marketing and finance from St. Louis, said she took the ACT three times in high school in hopes of bettering her final score. Warner went to a private school, so she had to pay the full price for each of her ACT tests.
“The tests were really stressful and jam-packed and I remember everyone being exhausted after,” Warner said.
Warner also said she wishes she could have surpassed the ACT testing process, but had friends that took it more times than she did.
“I absolutely am envious that kids now get to- not only are not required to take it but also have the opportunity to take it in sections,” Warner said. “If given that opportunity, looking back, I think I would have been able to do even better but I think it was a wise decision for them [KU] to change their systems given the circumstances of these incoming [freshman] classes.”
The new test-blind approach could have an even larger impact, specifically for low-income students and minorities, studies say.
Kress said it is too early to tell for 2022, or estimate for future years, whether the changes to the admissions process will increase the numbers of minority students at KU, but 2021 still showed KU’s typical minority numbers.
“For fall 2021, we were about the same that we have been in the past,” Kress said. “Every year, for the first-time freshman we are between 24 and 25 percent of the class are minorities.”