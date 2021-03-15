The coronavirus caused kitchen use in University of Kansas scholarship halls to close until just last week, forcing residents to find other ways to eat. Despite these changes, the scholarship halls continue to be a place that provides stability and a sense of community for its residents.
Mary Morrison, KU sophomore, was homeless her senior year of high school and couch surfed in order to have a place to sleep. Scholarship halls have given her the opportunity to have stability in her life, Morrison said. Many other residents in scholarship halls have dealt with a similar history of uncertainty before college.
“They might have a home to go home to, but they don’t have meals every day or they don’t have people that can take care of them,” Morrison said. “They don’t have fun events they can go to; they don’t have a stable learning environment, so scholarship halls provide stability for low-income students.”
For Will Novacek, KU senior, the scholarship halls gave him stability despite his battle with social anxiety. Novacek said he wished that freshmen this year were able to have the typical freshman experience, so they could feel the same level of comfort from the scholarship hall community.
“I came to know people from a lot of the different halls, so I was able to get that sense of safety going into my senior year and having that community where I know people,” Novacek said. “A lot of freshmen this year don’t have that because they haven’t had those social spaces to really get to know people.”
Novacek is the Orientation and Legacy chair for the scholarship halls and said he uses his position to advocate for scholarship hall students. Not all residents have dealt with issues like food insecurity, but Novacek wants to stand up for students like Morrison who have.
“You can not underestimate the difference in the possibility of success of a student that is able to walk downstairs, and grab a meal, and walk back up and get to the work that they need to do versus, especially when we had that really bad weather, having to walk 15 minutes to go get that food and then have to go back,” Novacek said.
The Student Senate, All Scholarship Hall Council and KU Against Rising Tuition conducted a survey last semester to measure scholarship hall residents’ satisfaction with their hall dining on a one to five scale. According to the survey, of the 125 responses, 55% of respondents ranked their satisfaction as a two or below.
The halls have kitchens and, in previous years, students in each hall would sign up for shifts and taking turns cooking for everyone in the building. After the kitchens closed, the closest dining hall for most students was in Gertrude Sellards Pearson.
“I would argue that dining options at the resident halls are a lot better,” Morrison said. “GSP tries their best, but they are understaffed significantly, and you just never know what you’re going to get there.”
Scholarship hall residents were made aware via email on March 2 that the kitchens would reopen on March 12. KU senior and Scholarship Hall President, Peyton Werner, said this is the first time they have been open to residents this year.
The kitchens will be available at a limited capacity, allowing students to cook for themselves and their roommates. Not having the kitchens open for use until this point has tainted some of the community aspects of scholarship halls, says Werner.
“We don’t get to eat meals together anymore and it’s kind of difficult to socialize within our own halls,” Werner said. “In years past, I’ve known pretty much everyone in the building, within a week or something, but now that we aren’t eating meals together it is really isolating in ways and harder to socialize.”
Socialization is more difficult this year, but scholarship halls still provide an atmosphere and community element similar to Greek life on campus, Morrison said.
“It’s genuinely like a big group of friends,” Morrison said. “If you want that sorority, fraternity feel where you have your sisters and your brothers, but you don’t want to live in a Greek house, Scholarship halls are the way to go.”