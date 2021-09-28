The University of Kansas scholarship halls have returned to their pre-pandemic operations for the fall semester. Kitchens have reopened, and students have resumed their scholarship hall activities, KU Student Housing staff said.
For some students, however, reopening the halls is a reminder of the issues with them. Katheryn McNaughton, a KU senior studying chemical engineering, says that her hall has struggled to preserve its traditions during the pandemic.
“Community aspect and the tradition is kind of lost,” McNaughton said. “It’s kind of hard to get things started back up.”
She said that during her freshman year, there were many other upperclassmen whereas now, she is the only senior living at the hall. The pandemic has also impacted the cooking experience at the hall. Facilities that require constant maintenance, such as griddles, were hardly ever used during the pandemic, McNaughton said.
The scholarship halls are the most affordable on-campus housing, according to the KU Housing website. Residents pay a lower housing cost but are required to complete weekly shifts, such as cooking and cleaning, according to the website. There are 12 scholarship halls at KU: two coed halls, six women's halls, and four men's halls.
Aramis Watson, Associate Director of Residence Life for KU Student Housing, acknowledged that students from last year have not had any scholarship hall kitchen experience because of the pandemic, which made passing cooking skills to new students more difficult. Watson said she does not necessarily think it is a challenge.
“Having that piece of learned knowledge that is shared down from resident to resident is a big impact in the scholarship halls, but I am happy to say that we have had people learn very quickly about the community aspect of cooking,” Watson said.
Sean Jesse, a KU junior from Chanhassen, MN studying computer science, said that housing needs to do a better job when it comes to maintaining the scholarship halls.
“Our oven is broken, and has been broken for the past year and a half,” Jesse said. “We filed a lot of requests for it, for example, housing has just said that no, it's too big of a cost. It doesn’t even tell you if it is on or off half the time. That’s dangerous.”
The Kansan reached out to KU Housing in regards to these issues, but has yet to receive a response.
Jesse also cited an incident with a broken hot water heater.
“Our hall last year had four days where the water was boiling 175 degrees Fahrenheit, coming out of the taps, every tap, in the building,” Jesse said. “And, it was not fixed for four days because facilities just didn't bother getting to it. We were miserable. I had to mix my water bottle with ice. It was still hot."
Jesse drew a distinction between housing and facilities, and said that the latter is the entity that is directly responsible for maintenance at the halls.
“I get the feeling that KU doesn’t care as much about us as they do about other places,” Jesse said. “We’re low on their totem pole priority. I like living in the ‘schol’ halls. It just has its own challenges.”
Aidan Novo, a KU freshman from Prairie Village, KS studying physics, lives at Pearson Hall. He said that getting an oven replacement is “the biggest thing on people’s minds” at Pearson.
“There's a certain communal aspect to everyone cooking for other people,” Novo said. “I would like for that to be improved. There's only so much that we, the students can do about that. So, hey, housing, if you're listening to this, fix our oven.”
Novo said his experience studying at an International Baccalaureate school drove him to live at the scholarship halls. He loved his small school community and wanted to have that same experience at the scholarship halls. Novo said his scholarship hall’s rich social environment has made him disregard the fact that he lives in one of the oldest scholarship hall buildings.
“I feel like I know a lot more people a lot better than I would if I had been in an honors dorm,” Novo said. “I like the traditions the halls have. I like the rivalries and the events that they put on. I just feel like that wouldn't be there had I chosen something else.”