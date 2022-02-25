The University of Kansas launched a national search for a vice provost of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging, according to a message from Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer.
This comes after D.A. Graham, previous vice provost for DEIB, resigned from his position on Jan. 19 after he admitted to plagiarizing an email sent to the University on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Nicole Hodges Persley currently serves as acting vice provost for DEIB.
Jide Wintoki, associate dean and business professor, and Derek Kwan, executive director of the Lied Center, will co-chair the search committee.
“[Wintoki and Kwan] will be joined by committee members who are broadly representative of our diverse campus constituencies,” Bichelmeyer said.
The Provost Office created a search page and will provide updates throughout the process, according to the message. WittKieffer will assist the University in this search.
Bichelmeyer encouraged providing input for the search committee and spreading the word to potential applicants.
“The Vice Provost for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (VP DEIB) plays a critical role in helping KU to be both equitable and excellent,” Bichelmeyer said. “Working with the Provost, the Vice Provost leads and facilitates our collective effort to promote and celebrate diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging for each Jayhawk at KU.”