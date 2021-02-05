The University of Kansas will ask the Kansas Board of Regents for more time to decide whether to use the temporary policy allowing universities to more easily terminate tenured staff and faculty to ease financial crises universities may face, according to a statement from Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer.
The policy was unanimously approved by the Board of Regents last month and allowed a 45-day period for those universities wanting to implement the policy to submit a framework about how they would go about using it. All other Kansas universities announced they would not seek to implement the policy.
“Rightly, the policy must not be used until it is clear we have exhausted all other options,” Bichelmeyer said. “After extensive deliberations, we are asking the Regents to grant us an extension until July 1 before we make a decision about whether we will need to submit a possible framework to use the board’s temporary policy for COVID-19 recovery.”
Previously, KU planned to submit its framework by the deadline to give the Board of Regents the option to use it to help deal with the $74.6 million budget deficit KU faces. This projected deficit for the 2022 fiscal year could grow following a historic $13.6 million cut in state funding from a new budget proposed by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.
Faculty and student groups were joined by members of the KU community to protest the cuts outside Allen Fieldhouse before the Sunflower Showdown on Tuesday.
OneKU, a group of faculty that formed in summer 2020, wrote an open letter signed by 237 professors and graduate teaching assistants protesting the policy last month.
“The leadership at our fellow Regents Universities in Kansas quickly recognized that this move is at odds with our profession, and have stated that they will not implement it,” OneKU said in the letter. “Only at KU has our Chancellor not committed to shared governance and our professional integrity by refusing to exercise the policy.”
The Association of American Universities, a group of 65 of the leading research institutions in the U.S. and Canada that KU has been a part of since 1906, defended tenured faculty in a letter to KBOR Chair Bill Feuerborn on Monday, Feb. 1.
“While we are sure that you and the Board have the best of intentions, the students and alumni of KU will be particularly harmed if this policy is not rescinded,” Janett Naylor-Tincknell, president of the Kansas Conference of AAU professors, said in the letter.
In the letter, the AAU threatened to censure the administration, which could pose future accreditation issues for KU’s schools of medicine and law.
KU responded to the AAU’s concerns by stressing how various constituencies, including the AAU, have different expectations of KU and all must be taken into account in addressing the financial crisis KU faces.
“We value and want to protect tenure, while we also accept and respect our responsibility to serve the needs of our various constituencies,” Bichelmeyer said. “This is the moment where we at KU must come together to act with great purpose and great speed to permanently address our challenges.”