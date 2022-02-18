According to the University of Kansas COVID-19 dashboard, the University has continued to see a decrease in new cases. There have been 14 positive results since Feb. 10. A total of 163 tests were administered since then, for a positivity rate of 8.59%.
As of Feb. 10, 25 students were isolated in student housing and nine students were isolated in off-campus housing.
Lawrence Memorial Hospital reported 16 COVID-19 inpatients to the Douglas County Coronavirus Response and Recovery Hub, as of Feb. 18. Ten patients are reported as active cases and six are reported as recovering.
According to the Douglas County Epidemiological Dashboard, the 14-day moving average is 70.71 new cases per day. This is a 63.67% decrease from the prior 14-day average.
As of Feb. 17, Douglas County has seen a positive test rate of 7.1% in the past two weeks.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported that as of Feb. 17, Douglas County has the third highest vaccination rate following Johnson and Shawnee counties. This rate includes those aged five and above who have received at least two doses of a vaccine. The KDHE reported 72,564 residents of Douglas County are fully vaccinated.