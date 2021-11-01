Sexual assault prevention, low staff morale and the lack of a university-wide vaccine mandate were among the concerns expressed by students, faculty and staff at a University Senate meeting with Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer on Thursday.

Two participants brought up concerns about the administration’s willingness to advocate for students and participate in the conversation about sexual assault prevention on campus.

Student Senate member Faith Lopez said student organizations have been good about supporting students, but she would like to see the administration more involved and attending future protests, like those held this semester amid multiple allegations of sexual assault on campus.

“Unfortunately, I think this is going to be an ongoing issue on campus, but I would have also really liked to see some advocacy upon the administration side as well,” Lopez said. “I think that it is really important because a lot of the students don’t quite know who you all are.”

Bichelmeyer said she or other administrators have attended a range of protests, including a protest against sexual violence that took place outside of Strong Hall, during which she said they invited students in to have a conversation.

“There was a good dialogue between students and administration about processes and questions and answers,” Bichelmeyer said. “Student Senate has asked to replicate that conversation on a broader scale, and right now, they’re working on planning that conversation with the chancellor, and I present on that.”

Some of the protests have been challenging to engage in due to a lack of leadership or specific asks, Bichelmeyer said.

However, School of Education and Human Sciences assistant professor Amanda Mollet said she would like to see the administration putting in work to come up with solutions rather than assigning that responsibility to students.

“I absolutely think it’s valuable that we listen to students, have student input, student engagement,” Mollet said. “But research also talks about the ways that students having to engage the labor of advocacy negatively influences their academic success and other outcomes during higher education.”

The campus has experts at researching sexual violence and how to respond to it, and the administration should be using these resources to address the issue, Mollet said.

“Why are we requiring the students to be the ones who come up with the solutions as opposed to potentially coming forward with ideas or engaging the people we have on campus?” Mollet said.

The chancellor has been a co-chair on a task force for the Association of American Universities working on how to go about preventing sexual violence on campus, but Bichelmeyer wants to give him a chance to speak on the university’s efforts in a video he will release next week, she said.

“That sounds like the answer is an AAU committee, and it’s not an AAU committee. I’ve said in many smaller meetings, one act of sexual violence is one act too many,” Bichelmeyer said.

Students can reach out to Tammara Durham, vice provost for student affairs, if they have an event they want the provost or chancellor to attend, but other members of the administration put in effort to support students at these events, too, Bichelmeyer said.

“There are people who it is their great joy and responsibility to be present, and they want to be seen as the leaders they are,” she said. “So I think there are times when we think administration is there and representing, and other people don’t think administration is there and representing.”

Faculty Senate and staff member Teri Chambers said, “The Great Resignation,” or the recent years of budget cuts and buyouts, is starting to affect KU staff as people burn out due to being overworked, underpaid and under poor management.

“Staff morale is very low. We have borne the brunt of every budget cut in addition to actions like not filling positions when someone retires or leaves,” Chambers said. “In my area alone, we have had three people, this fall, quit.”

Chambers said she is specifically worried about staff in trades, such as plumbers, electricians and HVAC workers who attend to 150-200 buildings. Staff in these fields are working with half the crew they had last year, Chambers said.

“The guys in the trade need the institutional knowledge to repair and maintain our campus buildings, but we are losing them,” Chambers said.

New hires are being paid more than staff who have worked here for a while, which is also contributing to the low morale, Chambers said.

“When new people get hired on at $5 to $10 per hour more than the current staff, the current staff feels very insulted and devalued,” Chambers said. “KU needs to do better by its staff.”

Chambers said she and other staff appreciated the paid winter break they received last year, but the administration still needs to do more to retain staff. It doesn’t help to retain staff when they are routinely affected by budget cuts, she said.

“I don’t really see how KU can take any steps to increase wages to hire quality people or retain current employees and offer competitive wages if there’s going to be more budget cuts,” Chambers said.

KU is looking to improve its budgeting to be more future-forward by factoring in things that were not previously considered in hopes of addressing low salaries and wages, Bichelmeyer said.

“It has not been in KU’s practice previously to build in for planning the next year’s budget and beyond - inflation, cost of living increases, utilities increases - basic things that you think you’d build in,” Bichelmeyer said.

Salaries are low across the board right now, and raising those salaries and wages are a top priority when creating next year’s budget, Bichelmeyer said.

“That might have sounded like a nice thing to do before we had a $50 million structural deficit and before COVID, but now it is absolutely necessary for us to do in order to be able to maintain our personnel and our staff and therefore the quality of our operations,” Bichelmeyer said.

The university is still addressing half of that deficit, which is now at $25 million, which will have to be factored in when making budgeting decisions, like increasing salaries, Bichelmeyer said.

“We have the other half that we have to address, and while we do that, we have to figure out not only how do we address that gap, but that we also have investment for these things like salaries,” Bichelmeyer said.

New hires are being paid more than previous entry-level wages because it is now necessary in order to fill positions, and Bichelmeyer said she understands how demoralizing that could be for staff who have worked here for a long time.

Bichelmeyer said she wants to address this by building a human resources plan for how the university will use its funding to grow salaries. She also said KU is also trying not to do cuts for the upcoming fiscal year.

“We’ve got to find ways to grow revenue, and we’ve got to find a way to shrink spend[ing] that’s not personnel-based,” Bichelmeyer said. “We also have to think about quality of work-life. It’s not just salaries.”

Another point of concern raised during the meeting related to the lack of a university-wide vaccine mandate.

Student Senate Vice President Ethan Roark said since the university is already requiring student staff to get vaccinated under President Joe Biden’s executive order, requiring federal contractors to vaccinate employees, so they might as well require all students to get vaccinated since they are already skating around state law stating that state-funded entities cannot enforce a vaccine on students.

“The goal of the Biden administration’s mandate is to make sure we have the biggest vaccinated bubble that we can have at places like that,” Roark said.

Bichelmeyer said she didn’t have the exact numbers but that KU has hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding that they could lose if they didn’t follow the executive order, even though it seems to conflict with state law.

“Either way we go, if we don’t comply with the federal executive order, we are at risk of losing something,” she said. “If we are complying with the federal executive order, then we’re at risk with our state appropriations.”

In an ideal situation, KU would enforce a vaccine mandate that includes everyone on campus, Bichelmeyer said.

“But that’s not what the executive order says, so that would be a reach beyond the executive order,” Bichelmeyer said. “So if we’re going to go with the executive order, we are going to manage to the populations that are stated in the executive order.”

However, the Kansas Board of Regents has given the administration some guidance in how to perhaps go forward with a university-wide vaccine mandate, said Chris Brown, vice provost for faculty development.

“It’s a huge advantage that we have KBOR basically giving us guidance that we should do this, which indicates to me that KBOR is having discussions with the legislators as to why this is important, which I think this bodes well for us,” Brown said.