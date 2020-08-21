University of Kansas shared governance requested the institution delay in-person instruction for an additional two weeks in an email sent to Chancellor Douglas Girod and Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer Friday evening.
The request, sent by University Senate President Sanjay Mishra, was made three days before classes started at KU. It was signed by Mishra, Student Body Vice President Grant Daily, Staff Senate President Abby Ehling and Faculty Senate President Lua Yuille.
“Despite the meticulous and caring labor that we invested, despite thousands of hours of meeting and planning and designing, it is now evident that the course we charted with great hope and good intentions is misguided,” they wrote. “It is not possible to keep our community safe. The risks are too great.”
University leaders designed the Protect KU plan ahead of students coming back to campus. The plan required all students, faculty and staff to take a free saliva test for the coronavirus. It also included socially distanced seating in classrooms and a mandatory mask order when students are on campus. All of that would begin Aug. 24.
KU governance’s request would set back that return by another two weeks. All instruction, “except those courses which must meet in-person,” would be delivered remotely, according to the email obtained by the Kansan. The email further asks KU administration to dedicate its energy toward “expanding more robust plans for a safe and socially distanced academic term.”
“We cannot in good conscience risk one member of the University of Kansas family — faculty, staff, or student,” they wrote. “This is the line we refuse to cross.”
Bichelmeyer sent out a statement Friday afternoon that said the institution’s efforts to come back have been “monumental,” but it largely would rely on all students, faculty and staff to follow recommended health guidelines.
“Though we’ve redesigned most every aspect of campus to encourage and support people to live up to our Protect KU pledge, it could all be undone between now and Monday,” Bichelmeyer said. “Our best efforts have provided a safer on-campus environment. Though it is entirely do-able for us to get to Thanksgiving together, it will only happen if each and every one of us is willing to commit to the personal responsibility pledge we have put into place.”
On Friday, Douglas County announced three people died from COVID-19 — bringing the county total to eight deaths. Officials also confirmed 889 cases of the coronavirus in the county. One hundred twenty-four of the cases are active.
KU confirmed 89 positive cases from their initial mandatory testing results. 87 students and two faculty and staff members tested positive out of over 7,000 test results received, Girod said Thursday.
Most of the students who tested positive are part of the Greek life system. KU plans to release more results Tuesday, Girod said.
The email from KU governance thanked Girod and Bichelmeyer for the long hours of work they’ve put into the Protect KU plan and including governance in its decision-making.
“We do not envy the difficult tasks ahead of you,” KU governance leaders wrote. “We remain committed to support every effort to keep our community safe.”
“However, we felt it was necessary to register our strong belief that it no longer seems possible to do that while moving forward with starting majority in-person community life and classes this Monday, Aug. 24,” they continued.