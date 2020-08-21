Just three days ahead of classes starting, the University of Kansas announced its framework that would guide its decisions on campus operations during the fall semester.
The framework was devised by KU’s Pandemic Medical Advisory Team. It includes five levels of campus operation, ranging from an open campus with a new normal of managed density (level 1) to a campus open only to essential personnel (level 5).
The plan doesn’t detail any data that estimates what each level of density looks like. The Kansan reached out to a KU spokesperson for further clarification, but didn’t receive a response by time of print.
KU will reopen at a level 3 — a “campus open with low density” — for the fall semester, Chancellor Douglas Girod said in a message to students, faculty and staff Friday afternoon.
Level 3 campus infection prevention will be consistent with Douglas County requirements and will include heightened social distancing and cleaning, according to the Pandemic Medical Advisory Team framework document.
Under level 4, campus is open with “ultralow density,” and under level 2, campus is open with “moderate density.”
There are more than 30 indicators that will evaluate the state of KU and determine how to adjust campus operations. The indicators include an upward trajectory of flu-like illnesses on campus and in the surrounding community, escalation or relaxation of the Douglas County coronavirus reopening plan, Watkins Health Center personal protection equipment supplies, and the testing rate of KU students.
One indicator to assess the state of campus is the death of a campus community member. When asked what KU would do if a student died from the coronavirus on campus, a spokesperson for the University said Girod created the Pandemic Medical Advisory Team to ensure such decisions would be science-based.
Other schools across the United States, such as University of Texas at Austin, announced they would shut down campus if a student were to die from the coronavirus. It is still unclear what KU will do in that instance.
Included in the framework are seven specific interventions KU may take if the public health situation worsens at KU or in the surrounding community. The interventions include in-person class suspension, reduction or closure of on-campus housing, expanded testing capacity and temporary campus closure.
The Pandemic Medical Advisory Team is composed of nine medical doctors and public health officials, including Douglas County Health Officer Thomas Marcellino and Jennifer Schrimsher, an infectious diseases physician at Lawrence Memorial Hospital.
“We can be confident that decisions related to campus operations will be data-driven and guided by the latest science, and will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our university above all else,” Girod said in the message.
Douglas County has at least 870 cases of the coronavirus as of Friday. One hundred twenty are active cases.